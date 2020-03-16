Breakfasts and lunches can be picked up at 47 locations across the city every weekday between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Students do not need to be present in order for the meals to be picked up. Locations can be found at Boston.gov /coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, all Boston public schools will be shut down for six weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This is double the length of the shutdown ordered statewide by Governor Charlie Baker. As Boston parents and students prepare for a long school-free stretch, here are some answers to basic questions:

Who gets free Chromebooks?

The city secured 20,000 Chromebook computers to give to students from low-income households. Many details are still being worked out, but the devices will likely be distributed at 16 locations by appointment.

Will learning still take place?

The city is providing students with learning packets. Some students received them on Monday; others will have to pick them up at the meal distribution sites. Online learning activities will also be available on BPS’s platform with Google Classroom.

Is doing school work required?

No, it’s voluntary and will not be graded. State rules, at least for now, don’t allow districts to count online learning and take-home activities like “blizzard bags” when school is canceled because of weather or other events. That’s because all students don’t have the same supports at home, such as Internet service or college-educated parents, potentially causing achievement gaps to widen.

Will teachers be checking in with students?

Maybe. Many teachers are worried about their students falling behind academically and their well-being. So don’t be surprised if the phone rings or a message pops up in your in-box.

What happens to School Committee meetings?

It is a busy time. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius was slated to present a revised budget for the next school year to the board Wednesday night and the board is supposed to vote on a final budget next week. The board is also deliberating on Cassellius’s school-district improvement plan and was expecting to receive a revised policy on sharing student information with federal authorities, such as ICE.

In light of the coronavirus, the committee can ban the public from attending meetings in person under emergency orders issued by the Baker administration last Thursday. However, public boards must ensure the public can monitor the proceedings via phone conference line, social media, or other Internet streaming services, online meeting services, or other methods of access.

What about the MCAS?

The standardized tests were supposed to start this month. It’s not clear if the tests, which 10th-graders must pass to graduate, will be postponed until later this year or cancelled — moves that Baker said Monday will likely require legislative approval.

