The two also sparred over their past records as Sanders sought to knock Biden from his front-runner’s perch. But Biden already was turning toward the general election, announcing he would pick a female running mate should he win the nomination. The vow took Sanders by surprise. Asked if he would do the same, Sanders said “in all likelihood” he would, but only a “progressive” woman.

WASHINGTON — Standing 6 feet apart in the shadow of a crisis, the last remaining major Democratic presidential candidates, former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, condemned President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic but clashed over the fundamental changes required to tackle a virus that has rapidly upended American life.

But the coronavirus pandemic loomed over the evening from the start. Biden and Sanders said Trump has not done nearly enough to mitigate a potential disaster, and they both called for the military to help set up temporary hospitals, for all treatment for the novel coronavirus to be provided for free, and for the government to provide substantial economic relief to stave off an economic disaster as life in the country grinds to a halt.

But where Biden, a moderate Democrat who rapidly consolidated support just two weeks ago, called for a focused response tailored to the coronavirus alone, Sanders said the rapidly spreading virus reveals more systemic problems and amounts to a live-action illustration of his critiques of the US health care system.

“As a result of the virus here, the coronavirus, what we have got to do also is understand the fragility of the economy and how unjust and unfair it is that so few have so much and so many have so little,” Sanders said.

But Biden cut in: “People are looking for results, not a revolution,” he said. “They want to deal with the results they need right now.”

The coronavirus crisis provided an extraordinary backdrop for the debate, in no small part because it has left Trump on the defensive over the nation’s lack of widespread testing and his government’s lack of a centralized response or clear guidance for state and local officials struggling to implement policies to curtail the spread on their own.

An event that was once scheduled to take place in Arizona, with a live audience and a crowded spin room, was moved to a studio in Washington, where Biden and Sanders stood at podiums with a 6-feet expanse of red and blue between them to prevent any potential spread of the virus between them. Both men coughed in their opening remarks — an occurrence that likely drew much more attention from viewers than usual. News related to the crisis broke as they spoke, with Governor Gavin Newsom of California calling for people over the age of 65 to stay home.

But, despite the sobriety of the moment, Biden and Sanders tangled extensively over their politics and their visions for the Democratic party, with Sanders making every effort to paint Biden as too incremental for the moment, while Biden sought to portray Sanders as too risky a nominee for an unstable time.

“This coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health care system,” Sanders said. “We are the only major country on Earth, not to guarantee health care to all people, we’re spending so much money, and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic.”

“This is a crisis, we’re at war with the virus,” said Biden, who pointed out that Italy’s single-payer health has not staved off disaster there. “It has nothing to do with copays or anything.”

The debate was perhaps the last chance for Sanders to differentiate himself from the race’s front-runner when most Americans’ attention is wholly trained on the rapidly spreading crisis. Following his victories on Super Tuesday and in states like Michigan and Mississippi that voted last week, Biden has secured a delegate lead over Sanders that seems likely to grow when states like Florida and Arizona go to the polls on Tuesday.

But there were moments when it was Biden who seemed on the defensive as Sanders hammered him for past positions like his vote for the war in Iraq, and accused him of being too slow to embrace ideas that have helped Sanders electrify his young, progressive base.

“The difference between Joe and I on higher education is four years ago, it was not a popular idea. Joe glad you’re coming around now,” Sanders said, referring to his call to make free college tuition widely available. “I’m glad that Joe is on board but what leadership is about is going forward, when it’s not popular.”

Earlier on Sunday, Biden rolled out a plan of his own to provide free college tuition for some students — one of multiple steps he has taken in recent days to allay the concerns of progressives who worry he won’t excite the Democratic base. He also said he supports Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to undo provisions of a law he championed in 2005 that made it more onerous for many families to file for bankruptcy.

“It’s a good proposal it’s a solid proposal, and she should get credit for having introduced it,” Biden said, as Sanders sought to take him to task for his role in passing that legislation.

“Joe, if my memory is correct, you helped write that bankruptcy bill,” Sanders said.

“I did not,” Biden shot back.

The two also knocked heads on climate change, with Sanders saying Biden’s plan is “nowhere near” strong enough to meaningfully slow the problem.

