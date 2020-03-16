Mr. Wuorinen was 81 when he died Wednesday in Manhattan. His publicist, Aleba Gartner, said the cause was complications of a fall suffered in September.

“If my friends and I decide today that there will be no orchestras, there won’t be in 50 years,” he said in 1973. “Our influence is long-range. We are the future.”

A formidable advocate for modernist music, high culture, and the composer’s worth, Charles Wuorinen was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in music in 1970 at age 32 and was confident about the impact he would have.

While composing works for major orchestras, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the San Francisco Symphony, he maintained a prickly yet charming public persona.

He received a surge of attention in 2004 when the New York City Opera premiered his opera “Haroun and the Sea of Stories,” based on the novel by Salman Rushdie. That was followed by a commission to compose an opera based on Annie Proulx’s short story “Brokeback Mountain,” which also was the source material for the 2005 movie of the same name.

Mr. Wuorinen gained a reputation as a combative proponent of 12-tone composition, a cerebral idiom he mastered in hundreds of eloquent works.

In the opening to “Simple Composition,” his 1979 guidebook for composers, he wrote: “While the tonal system, in an atrophied or vestigial form, is still used today in popular and commercial music, and even occasionally in the works of backward-looking serious composers, it is no longer employed by serious composers of the mainstream. It has been replaced or succeeded by the 12-tone system.”

Despite such pronouncements, he strenuously denied that he was part of a domineering atonal vanguard, as some critics suggested. “It’s not that a bunch of beady-eyed theoreticians are forcing innocent students to do terrible, nameless things,” he said in 1997.

Mr. Wuorinen was remarkably prolific, with a corpus of 279 pieces often suffused with brainy wit as well as influences from Renaissance and medieval music. Over time, his output became less forbidding than his reputation.

“His music used to be chilly and desiccated, a hothouse product, wearing its dissonance as a spiky shield to dissuade all comers,” the critic Tim Page wrote in 1986, describing a new orchestral work, “Movers and Shakers.”

“Mr. Wuorinen’s harmonic language is still uncompromising,” he added, “but ‘Movers and Shakers’ has passages of aching lyricism, and many moments of sheer, visceral excitement.”

Charles Peter Wuorinen was born on June 9, 1938, in Manhattan. His father, John, emigrated from Finland and worked in factories before earning a doctorate at Columbia University, where he was subsequently chairman of the history department. His mother, Alfhild Kalijarvi, earned a master’s in biology from Smith College.

Charles grew up in the elite intellectual environs of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where he developed a deep connection to the classical canon and began writing music at age 5. Though his parents discouraged a career in composition, he found support from the eminent historian Jacques Barzun, a family friend.

From an early age, he studied with Columbia composers, including Vladimir Ussachevsky and Jack Beeson. He won a Young Composers’ Award from the New York Philharmonic at 16.

Receiving an undergraduate degree from Columbia in 1961, and a master’s in music there in 1963, he soon became a major voice on the academic scene, with icy, dense pieces such as his String Trio and Piano Variations.

Mr. Wuorinen constructed a system of lucid, hyper-intellectual 12-tone writing in which intervals between notes structured a piece’s rhythm and form. His style elaborated the theories of his colleague Milton Babbitt; it also combined the rhythmic vitality of Igor Stravinsky with the atonal vocabulary of Arnold Schoenberg.

In 1962, with the flutist and composer Harvey Sollberger, Mr. Wuorinen founded the Group for Contemporary Music, a pioneering ensemble dedicated to the exacting realization of complex works.

But his academic career remained at times uncertain: As a result of departmental politics, he was denied tenure at Columbia in 1971, only a year after he had was awarded the Pulitzer for his innovative electronic work “Time’s Encomium.” He went on to teach at many universities, including Princeton, Yale, and Rutgers, as well as at the Manhattan School of Music. He was both beloved and feared by his students.

At Tanglewood, where Mr. Wuorinen taught in the early 1970s, his “Concerto for Amplified Violin” caused something of a stir at a 1972 performance because at that time, pairing amplified and acoustic instruments represented a relatively novel technique.

In the 1980s, he held a major residency with the San Francisco Symphony and became a reliable interview subject for journalists seeking a contrarian and recondite perspective on the state of the arts.

“We have reached the stage, under the impulse of cultural populism, where we are incapable of measuring or acknowledging artistic merit except in terms of commercial success,” he told The New York Times in 1991.

As minimalism and neo-Romanticism began to find new audiences and institutional support, eclipsing his style of choice, Mr. Wuorinen was not quiet about his concerns. “What we have is the quick fix, the need for instant self-gratification,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1989. “And that accounts for this utterly unchallenging, unprovocative kind of music.”

He would deliver such remarks with a sly smile, knowing that they were bound to rankle. He clung steadfastly, if at times predictably, to his conservative beliefs; in 2018 he said that awarding the Pulitzer to the hip-hop musician Kendrick Lamar marked “the final disappearance of any societal interest in high culture.”

He was awarded a MacArthur fellowship and was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He wrote six scores for the New York City Ballet, and his vast catalog also includes notable works for voice as well as percussion.

Under the direction of Gerard Mortier, City Opera commissioned Mr. Wuorinen to write “Brokeback Mountain.” But the company folded before it could be presented.

In his reimagining of Proulx’s story, a tale of doomed love between two Wyoming cowboys, the character Ennis sings in Schoenberg’s technique of sprechstimme, a cross between speaking and singing, but slowly opens up into lyrical lines as he falls in love with the bold Jack.

“In older operas there would be an illegitimate child or difference of social classes,” Mr. Wuorinen told The Guardian. “Same-sex love, especially when it takes place in an environment where it’s absolutely forbidden, is a contemporary version of the same eternal problem.”

In recent decades, conductor James Levine became a champion of Wuorinen’s music, commissioning major works including a cogent Fourth Piano Concerto for the Boston Symphony and “Time Regained,” a fantasia and homage to early music, for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Both works featured pianist Peter Serkin, who died this year.

Levine and the BSO also commissioned and premiered the composer’s Eighth Symphony.

When the Met fired Levine over allegations of sexual misconduct, Mr. Wuorinen publicly defended him. In 2018 he asked: “Can’t you ever distinguish between the man and his work? Whatever happened about innocent until proven guilty?”

Mr. Wuorinen leaves his husband, Howard Stokar, with whom he lived for decades in a grand brownstone on the Upper West Side.

FILE - Composer Charles Wuorinen in his home in New York, May 15, 2018. Wuorinen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and formidable advocate for modernist music, high culture and the composer's worth, died on March 11. He was 81. Karsten Moran/The New York Times