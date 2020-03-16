Some banks will schedule appointments on a case-by-case basis for account holders who need to conduct transactions, such as closing on some commercial loans, in person. Appointments will also be available for customers to get access to safe-deposit boxes in emergency situations, such as retrieving passports for someone who has to travel.

The steps, which banks are taking on their own without direction from state or national officials, are meant to protect customers and employees as the virus spreads.

Community banks across Massachusetts are moving to temporarily shut their lobbies, a gathering spot for longtime residents in many towns, even as some beef up drive-through operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, leaders of the local banks are taking pains to reassure the public that the new arrangements are driven by health, not financial, considerations. They insist community banks remain well capitalized and there’s no need for customers to withdraw large sums of money.

“We can’t have people transacting face-to-face now," said Julie Thurlow, chief executive of Reading Cooperative Bank, which has six branches from Andover to Burlington, where lobbies will be closed starting Tuesday morning. “But we have plenty of cash in the system and plenty of liquidity. We’re filling our ATMs to the brim so there’ll be cash for individuals.”

Thurlow said community bankers want to avoid “the hysteria around cash that we’ve seen around toilet paper” during the public health crisis. “Anybody who hoards cash is preventing another person from getting cash,” she said.

The actions, which are being put into effect until further notice, may be difficult for less technology savvy customers who prefer to make deposits and withdraw cash from tellers, or retirees who like the social contact, bankers said.

Leaders of about 30 community banks, in an informal group known as Bankers Mutual Resource, have been discussing their responses to the virus in teleconferences in recent days and have agreed on a common approach to customer-facing operations. But banks are making individual decisions and notifying regulators on how they’ll implement their new policies, when they’ll take effect, and how long they’ll last.

“It protects our customers, it protects our staff, and hopefully it helps us get ahead of this virus,” said Joe Baptista, president of Mechanics Cooperative Bank in Taunton, which has eight branches in Plymouth and Bristol counties. All of them will be closing their lobbies, effective Tuesday.

The community banks are taking action at a time of growing uncertainty in the financial industry. In a statement Monday, the Massachusetts Division of Banking called on banks to work with their customers, waive certain fees, increase credit limits, and help businesses facing credit problems as the crisis deepens. Most big banks continue operating branches, but there have been spot reports in New York of depositors rushing to make large withdrawals from their accounts.

Community banks, which specialize in small-business loans, financial planning, and home and auto lending, have long been encouraging customers to make deposits or apply for loans online or via mobile devices. Some, though, have required in-person applications for some commercial loans. And for many community banks, the lobby remains an important hub of activity, and closing it will require some adjustments.

Most are giving tellers who handle cash or checks at drive-through windows the option of wearing masks and gloves, or using hand sanitizers before and after each transaction.

For many of their most loyal customers, retirees who live near branches, the bank lobby has long been a place to congregate, a vestige of the New England village square. Bank leaders recognize that temporarily closing lobbies, however necessary, will remove an important social outlet.

“We still have strong foot traffic from people who like to come in, say hello to the tellers, and have some coffee,” said Meg McIsaac, chief executive of Mansfield Bank, which has four branches in Mansfield and nearly towns. “It’s free coffee. Seeing familiar faces is important to them.”

But Mansfield Bank, like Reading Cooperative, Mechanics Cooperative, and many others, will also be shutting the lobbies, at least for the time being, to prioritize safety.

Some banks, such as Reading, will increase the number of drive-through tellers for the duration of the crisis, she said. But most administrative employees will be working remotely.

Thurlow, whose branches also serve coffee and tea in the lobbies, acknowledged things will feel different for a time.

“A lot of customers come into the bank around the third of the month, when their Social Security deposits drop, and they get cash,” she said. “It becomes part of somebody’s routine.”

But she said customers will still have full access to all banking services digitally, over the phone, or at the drive-throughs. Many older customers already use these services, she said, though they sometimes prefer to do business in person.

“At community banks, you know everyone by name,” she said.

