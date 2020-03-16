European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed a temporary halt to non-essential travel to the European Union for 30 days, in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Von der Leyen informed leaders of the Group of Seven advanced industrial economies about the ban during a conference call on Monday. The restrictions, which are subject to approval by EU leaders, can be prolonged “as necessary” after the initial 30-day period, she said on Twitter.

The proposal by the commission, the EU’s executive arm, comes as increasing numbers of member states across the 27-nation bloc take steps to ban travel to and from affected regions as they seek to stem the outbreak at home. Travel between the EU and the UK will be allowed under the plan, which will be finalized Tuesday, von der Leyen said.