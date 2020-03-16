“Even for those of us who support Bernie Sanders we can see that Joe Biden is probably going to win big in Florida,” said Michael Calderin, president of the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, an official subgroup of the Florida Democratic Party. “This is not a surprise. In primaries, the state typically just goes with the person winning.”

And, now, the largest state to vote on Tuesday is Florida, where the result is lining up to be so disastrously bad for Sanders that the political news on Wednesday could well be: Democrat Joe Biden versus Republican Donald Trump in November.

Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in the first three states of the presidential primary season. Then he got shellacked in South Carolina, stymied on Super Tuesday, and shut out of a needed comeback in Michigan last week.

While Biden might be winning across the country now, Florida has long been Biden’s best state in polling the past year, even more so than his firewall of South Carolina.

It’s possible no state has better voter demographics for Biden. And it’s possible that no state has worse demographics for Sanders. One plus for Biden: roughly a third of the Democratic primary voters here are Black. Another plus for Biden: those aged 50 and above have in the past made up over 60 percent of the vote. Also in Biden’s favor is that around 60 percent of Florida Democrats consider themselves moderates or even conservatives.

What might be especially frustrating for Sanders is that while Hispanic voters have disproportionately backed him in other early states, that is not the case in the Sunshine State. A University of North Florida poll released last week found Biden winning Hispanic voters 65 percent to 28 percent.

Sanders still fares very well among younger voters, but as the University of North Florida pollster, Michael Binder, noted “there are just not enough voters in that demographic to propel him to a victory in Florida.”

Among Florida Democratic voters overall Biden is up a whopping 44 percentage points over Sanders, 66 percent to 22 percent.

As Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, put it on a CNN podcast recently, the Florida contest is “likely to be a Biden runaway.”

To be sure, the polling picture isn’t much better in the other states voting on Tuesday either. In Arizona, a poll has Sanders down by 20 points. In Illinois, Biden leads by 29. In Ohio, there hasn’t been any polling since before the Iowa Caucuses, but Biden led the last poll there by 30.

Florida is a particular problem for Sanders both because of the size of Biden’s potential win and the size of the state with its 219 delegates up for grabs. Only one state left on the calendar, New York, has more delegates up for grabs.

At this point in the nomination process, it is all about the number of delegates each candidate has as they look to the Democratic National Convention in July. While not all delegates have been allocated, it appears that Biden has a delegate lead of around 200. If Florida goes the way it looks, then by next week Biden could officially be more than halfway to getting the delegates he needs to be the nominee and there isn’t much that Sanders can do about it.

In a news conference last week, Sanders acknowledged he is losing. Yet he pointed to exit polls suggesting his ideas, such as Medicare for All, are quite popular among Democratic voters who have already voted in primaries so far this year. For example, the same Mississippi primary voters who gave Biden a 66-point win last week said in exit polls that nearly two-thirds of them wanted a Medicare for All health care plan.

There are a handful of states that could be good for Sanders later in the contest should he decide to stick it out, like Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, and Kansas, but Florida has more delegates than all of them combined.

“This is a business-friendly state,” said University of Florida political science professor Beth Rosenson. “This isn’t a spot where many voters are looking for a liberal revolution.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.