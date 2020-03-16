Because of privacy, details on individual patients can be sparse, but here is what we’ve learned about every case of coronavirus in the region:

By the end of the weekend, there were 243 cases of coronavirus in New England. Massachusetts alone makes up 164 of them, and 108 of those were tied to the Biogen meeting at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel .

On Sunday, the breakdown of cases were as follows:

Massachusetts: 164

Rhode Island: 20

New Hampshire: 13

Connecticut: 26

Vermont: 8

Maine: 12

Two other known clusters of infection have occurred in New England, though no where near as overwhelming as the Biogen outbreak. Those are in connection to a R.I. school trip to Italy where at least two faculty members and a student tested positive upon return, and a grouping of unknown origin connected to Berkshire Medical Center in Western Mass.

