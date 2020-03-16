One long week later, the agony of that decision feels laughably quaint. When Walsh appeared on a sports radio station the next day to defend his decision, a skeptical host compared the virus that has now paralyzed the region and altered life around the world to the common flu.

It was Monday, March 9, and the size and shape of this invisible threat was just beginning to come into focus when Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for the coming Sunday, would be canceled.

“This isn’t the flu,” Walsh said. “This is something very different.”

Even for a city and a region too accustomed to hardships and hard targets, a place that prides itself on strength and resilience, the escalating menace of the coronavirus pandemic is something very different indeed. In the space of a single week, virtually everything that shapes Boston’s identity — sports, arts, education, politics — has been shuttered, canceled, or scaled back to slow the spread of the virus.

Slowly, invisibly, the insidious tentacles of the coronavirus outbreak have reached into our lives, forcing us apart as they fan out across time and distance, shaking and troubling everything they touch.

"When you have a natural disaster or a snowstorm, you know you’re going to get back to work at some point when the roads are clear,” Walsh said in an interview Sunday night, after a week that he said felt like a year. “People don’t understand what this means yet.”

Even as Walsh was explaining the seriousness of the situation to the hosts of the Greg Hill Show early Tuesday morning, the ripples were shaking Greater Boston off of its moorings. By the time the show went off the air, Harvard University had announced it would move all classes online, sending students scrambling.

Virtually every other college and university in the area soon made the same decision, threatening to hollow out Cambridge and Boston as thousands of students retreat to their homes around the country and the world.

By day’s end, Governor Charlie Baker had declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts. The number of cases of Covid-19 identified in the state lab had more than doubled in a day. Public health officials warned that halting the spread of the virus was no longer on the table; it could be slowed, but not stopped. Cases with no clear origin had begun to emerge in the Berkshires. And it had become increasingly clear that many Boston-area cases — and most in the state — had emerged from a single meeting of one of the region’s biggest and best biotech firms: Biogen.

The company’s leadership meeting in late February had unwittingly unleashed an outbreak on the region that reached far beyond the Mariott Long Wharf where it was held. The virus had jumped from the Biogen conference to the friends and family of attendees, infecting Norwood’s town manager and resulting in school closings around the region.

So rapidly had the outbreak escalated that by the time the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, the only surprise was that it hadn’t happened already. The stock market had dropped 20 percent from its peak. That night, the Trump administration barred most non-Americans from entering the country from most of Europe.

At some point on Wednesday, it became clear that the coronavirus was not going remain somewhere off the shore of American life the way other outbreaks had. Maybe it was the moment that night when the National Basketball Association abruptly suspended its season, when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19, his teammates hurrying off the court in Oklahoma City just before a tip-off that never came. Or perhaps it was the moment Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they’d been infected.

“Well now,” Hanks wrote in a post shared on social media. “What to do next?”

By Thursday in Boston, the answer was clear: Retreat. Workers toiled at home, following guidance about what experts were calling “social distancing.” Once-mobbed trains slithered through tunnels half-full. Clogged highways were eerily passable.

Cultural institutions closed their doors indefinitely, leaving massive museum campuses uncharacteristically quiet during a spell of late-winter warmth. Word spread that the city’s defining event, the Boston Marathon, would inevitably be postponed.

A city famously unbowed in the face of adversity suddenly found itself shaken by something microscopic.

As the number of cases of Covid-19 continued to climb, Friday saw the suspension of campaigning in the high-stakes Democratic Senate primary between Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy III. That’s right: So severe was the crisis that a Kennedy in Massachusetts had stopped campaigning.

And just after sunset, Walsh stood before City Hall and said what would have been unthinkable just days earlier: Boston’s massive public school system would shut its doors for more than a month.

On Sunday afternoon, just as the St. Patrick’s Day parade would have been clambering along Broadway in the South Boston sun, a handful of cars staged their own makeshift march, rolling through Southie as if the city was still the same.

But it wasn’t the same, and it was not clear when — or if — it ever would be. Churches stood empty on Sunday, some surely for the first time in their parishioners’ lifetimes. South Boston restaurants and bars were ordered closed Sunday morning, after crowds poured in the night before despite public health officials’ pleading with people to stay in their homes. And they were just the first to lock their doors.

Sunday night, Governor Charlie Baker ordered all public schools in the state closed beginning Tuesday until April 6 and ordered all bars and restaurants to stop serving customers on their premises. The virus was spreading in the community in seven counties, officials said, passed from person to person in ways that weren’t always obvious.

Even during a week that revealed the seriousness of this threat, the virus was doing its ugly business, its true path and spread largely unknown and unseen.

“The facts on the ground have changed,” Baker said Sunday night, explaining the state’s dramatic response. He pleaded with residents to keep their distance from each other, to stay in their homes, to avoid their friends and neighbors.

People here have always gotten through hard things together. But the only way to slow down this virus is to stay apart.

Nestor Ramos can be reached at nestor.ramos@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NestorARamos.