So there should be no doubt that governors and mayors around the country, including Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, have done the right thing by shutting down or dramatically curtailing activity in schools, bars, restaurants, shops, and other public gathering places. Because people who have no symptoms can still pass the virus along, we have to be serious about limiting our physical contact with others if we are to flatten the curve of this outbreak.

A public health intervention that could save a half-million lives in this country alone is almost inconceivable. It would be nearly the equivalent of eliminating all deaths from cancer , which kills 600,000 Americans annually. And yet this is precisely the opportunity before us now in the coronavirus outbreak. Medical experts are insistent that if everyone does as much as possible to engage in “social distancing,” the spread of the virus can be slowed enough to reduce the eventual death toll by 500,000 or even more.

Advertisement

But social distancing doesn’t have to foment social isolation. Given that American society is already in the grips of what has been called an epidemic of loneliness, we’ll need to work harder and more creatively to form and maintain emotional contacts with one another and make sure our larger communities stay resilient.

We all should talk to our friends and neighbors on the phone, and, if you can, join them outdoors from a healthy distance of at least six feet. And there are other vital pro-social things to do while you’re stuck inside at home.

Online mutual aid societies are springing up to coordinate frequent phone and video calls to elderly people who won’t be getting in-person visits because they are especially vulnerable to the virus. The YMCA of Greater Boston closed fitness centers and pools but asked members to keep paying their membership fees to support the Y’s efforts to feed and care for children whose schools have closed. “Join us in creating a history that demonstrates how we came together and served those who needed us the most,” James O’S. Morton, the organization’s CEO, wrote to members this weekend.

Advertisement

You can donate to help hourly workers who don’t have sick leave and musicians who have lost gigs. Your favorite local shops might depend on people buying gift cards now, to give them enough cash flow to make rent and payroll. (To be clear, such actions are no substitute for the urgent steps that government must take to support people through the pandemic, but they are nonetheless important ways we can help each other.)

Boston.com has also launched a community helpers network both for people seeking help and for those wanting to help others.

Instead of deepening our cocoons with Netflix binges, what if we use our unprecedented digital connectedness for more real-time social experiences? Yoga classes, religious services, and musical performances are being streamed online. Book clubs are forging ahead over videoconferences.

Every little action can have positive ripple effects. A volunteer political group in Maine suggests that when you’re stocking up in the store, you should opt if possible for products that don’t have the WIC symbol next to the price, to ensure such items remain available for families that depend on the Women, Infants, and Children food-assistance program.

Advertisement

Jonathan Kanter, director of the Center for the Science of Social Connection at the University of Washington, points out that embracing others figuratively, rather than giving in to the urge to “circle the wagons around your group,” is ultimately good for our own well-being.

Which brings us back to the importance of extreme physical distancing, which feels like an enormous imposition for many people who have no symptoms of Covid-19 and just wish they could go on with their lives. But it’s exactly what’s necessary for all of us to do our part.

Dr. Daniel Horn, who is helping to lead the team preparing for Covid-19 at Massachusetts General Hospital, says he and his colleagues have been working 20-hour days in expectation of an influx of patients. They’ve been ramping up their technical capability to consult online with sick people, and they’re about to open special coronavirus clinics for afflicted patients who don’t need the emergency room. But these doctors still need time to get these new capabilities up and running smoothly — or else they’ll be swamped and patient care could suffer, which is to say people will die.

That’s why Horn was aghast to see coffee shops and restaurants brimming with people last weekend, and why he hopes the stronger, more recent demands for social distancing truly take hold. “You listening to me now may be our only chance,” Horn says.

Advertisement

Have a point of view about this? Write a letter to the editor; we’ll publish a select few. (We’re experimenting with alternatives to the comment section for creating online conversation at Globe Opinion over the next month; you can let us know what you think of our experiments here.)

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.