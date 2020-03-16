Biden’s promise, along with a decent debate performance, cemented his inevitability as the Democratic presidential nominee. Together, it shows how the politics of America have changed in the era of Trump. And, then again, not changed at all: In 2020, a woman is still a bargaining chip, not a presidential candidate.

But by the end, Biden wisely built a bridge to the future by pledging to name a woman as his running mate. Seemingly caught off guard, Sanders said, “in all likelihood” he would do the same. That’s a distinction with a difference, even in a debate overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For much of Sunday’s debate, former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders squabbled about the past, like two cranky old men sitting on a park bench.

Standing six feet apart — the safe distance for humans in these contagion-cautious times — Biden and Sanders addressed President Trump’s immense failings when it comes to addressing the public health crisis that is shutting down the country and the economy. Those failings include a lack of available testing of Covid-19 and, worse, a lack of honesty and accountability about it from the top. Yet here the obvious is duly noted: Trump’s reckoning comes from two fellow white male senior citizens. No women or candidates of color are left on the Democratic debate stage.

I did not find Biden as commanding as others did on that stage. Beginning the night by coughing into his hand and telling people to go to his website was hardly inspirational. For basically showing he knows where to go in a crisis — the situation room — he was declared the winner. That low bar is one sad sign of the times.

Another is the willingness to look past Biden’s nonprogressive history on a range of issues, from abortion to his vote authorizing the Iraq War. During their debate, Sanders poked some serious holes in Biden’s efforts to reinvent himself as a progressive. But up against the coronavirus, Sanders’ recitation of long-ago votes seemed petty and peevish — as did Biden’s way of responding to it.

“I did not. I never voted to cut Social Security,” said Biden. Sanders retorted, “Joe, Joe . . . You can defend it or change your mind. But you can’t deny it.” In the end, Biden acknowledged that cutting Social Security was on the table as a budget negotiating tool. But, today, who really cares about that?

Not many. Not when the country is in virtual lock-down. Not when businesses are shutting down and, with them, jobs and paychecks. Faced with a president devoid of it, Americans crave empathy. They need help from the federal government and, as Biden said, “results, not a revolution.”

Besides, Biden has found other ways to grab the progressive mantle. One is by wrapping himself in the bankruptcy and free college tuition plans prescribed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the presidential race after disappointing primary and caucus results. And the other way, of course, is by making that promise to pick a woman as a running mate.

Cynics will say that when the world is falling apart, that’s when it’s time to find a woman to put it back together again. And Biden is following that formula. But his promise to choose a woman is also a pledge to be the bridge to the next political generation, to be led someday by a female president. It shows that Biden understands the shelf life of a politician who might end up in the Oval Office at age 78. It shows that he knows how disappointing this presidential campaign has been for Warren supporters, as well as for supporters of Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar.

It also shows that Biden has concluded that men and women are ready to vote for a ticket with a female vice-presidential candidate.

After putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, Trump may very well reach the same conclusion. He just needs a little more social distancing that can be blamed on Covid-19.

Joan Vennochi