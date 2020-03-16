The result is a nation catastrophically unprepared for the challenges to come — and barely cognizant of how serious this crisis is.

When President Trump speaks about the coronavirus pandemic, he spreads misinformation . And he tries to convince Americans that everything will be fine. His appearances at coronavirus briefings have been reduced to a few discordant minutes of self-congratulatory blather before he departs the stage. The White House no longer bothers to pretend he’s the person Americans should rely on for guidance as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across the nation .

America is in the midst of the most dangerous and dislocating public health crisis in more than a century and in Washington, no one is in charge.

Weeks after it became clear that it was a matter of when, not if, the novel coronavirus arrived on our shores there is still, inexplicably, no system in place for widespread testing. In South Korea, 10,000 tests are being conducted every day — some at hastily crafted drive-through centers. As of last Monday morning the number of tests conducted in the United States was 36,000 — total.

The result is that states and municipalities are seemingly on their own with no clear guidance from the federal government on how they should proceed.

Indeed, it is governors and mayors, even corporate CEOs and sports commissioners, who have been tasked with making life-and-death decisions to protect Americans from a disease that in just a few short months has transformed life not only in America, but across the planet.

When the president does act, like his seemingly seat-of-the-pants announcement last week of a ban on flights from Europe, he creates more problems than he solves.

On Saturday night, social media was rife with images from the nation’s major airports of thousands of passengers arriving in the United States stranded in hours-long lines to pass through customs. The administration had done little to prepare for the onslaught of passengers.

On Saturday, travelers wait in line to go through customs at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare, violating recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice “social distancing." Michael Sadler/Associated Press

According to one of those unlucky travelers at Dulles Airport outside Washington, no social distancing efforts were put in place. No hand sanitizers were provided. Fingerprint scanners went uncleaned between use. Those who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus were not separated from those who were not ill. Even where monitoring did occur, it appeared to be done haphazardly and with little rigor.

The stated effort of the administration’s hastily crafted ban was to “protect Americans.” Instead the administration, out of sheer incompetence, created a virtual human petri dish for the coronavirus transmission.

Even the most fundamental task of public officials — dissemination of accurate information — has been a disaster.

Trump has consistently downplayed the impact of the crisis, inexplicably suggesting it would go away quickly. He’s taken credit for the effectiveness of the administration’s response, even though by all accounts it’s been a miserable failure; and, because that is his wont, he’s found a way to blame foreigners for the mess he has created.

And worst of all, he’s spread dangerous misinformation.

Half the country simply tunes out the president, marvels at his incompetence, or disbelieves every word he says. The other half of our divided nation, which inexplicably continues to look to him for leadership, believes Trump’s happy talk or, worse, views it as part of a Democratic and media-driven plot.

Republicans, eager to follow the dishonest path laid out by their leader, have done their part to reinforce this view. Representative Devin Nunes of California went on Fox News to urge people to support local businesses by eating out. So did Eric Stitt, the governor of Oklahoma, who took a picture of himself at a crowded restaurant with his kids on Saturday night. Suffice to say, these run completely counter to the guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Conservative media personalities have joined in too, downplaying the crisis, and accusing the press of inciting fears in order to hurt the president.

Not surprisingly, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted last weekend shows Democrats are taking the coronavirus seriously and Republicans are not. It found:

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats are concerned that someone in their family could contract the virus. That sentiment is shared by just 40 percent of Republicans.

Eight in 10 Democrats are fearful that the worst is yet to come — only 40 percent of Republicans feel the same.

Most alarming, 61 percent of Democrats reports that they plan to stop attending large public gatherings. Half that number of Republicans plan to do the same.

At a time when Americans need to take difficult steps to protect themselves and their communities from the Covid-19 pandemic — when they need straight and honest talk from their elected leaders — the combination of a dishonest president and enticing thrall of political partisanship have become dangerous impediments.

America needs a president who can preach sacrifice and unity, who can remind us that we are one nation, and that we will rise and fall together. We need a president who can fulfill the basic responsibility of protecting us from danger. America needs a leader. Today, we don’t have one.

