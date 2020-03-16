Readers, we want to hear from you for an upcoming project, “Postcards from the pandemic,” capturing how the Globe audience is coping with the pandemic and with social distancing measures. We all are living with this outbreak in different ways in our own separate spaces. What’s working for you or bringing you solace?

Send us a photo and a caption if you feel like sharing what you are doing to weather the pandemic. And if you’d prefer not to share a photo, send us your “snapshot” in prose — 100 words or less. E-mail: letter@globe.com.