History shows that we were overly cautious. There were no more enemies in that tunnel or running around anywhere else in Boston that day. The one they were still looking for was ultimately found only after we’d all left our homes again, the bombing suspect himself hiding in place. In other parts of the country, people called us weak, but you knew you were strong. You did your part. You did what you could. It is the Boston and Massachusetts way — to take care of each other, to help our first responders do their job.

We were there in 2013 when cities shut down after the Boston Marathon bombing . It was that sunny, shattered April week in Boston that ended with a manhunt through Cambridge and Watertown. We were there as Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Mayor Tom Menino debated into the dark hours of a Friday morning how to find the killers without losing ourselves. We marveled at how many people had sheltered-in-place. We also fretted in the mayor’s back seat, packed in a tunnel with those who hadn’t stayed home , wondering whether a traffic jam was where we’d meet our end. Ironically, what we worried most about were other “cells.” How many more were out there and how close by?

That day when Patrick and Menino asked people to stay in place, they invoked no formal authority. They simply asked. And there’s an urgent lesson in that for all of us: We don’t need to wait for our government to order us to social distance. We must do it now. We have to flatten Boston’s infection curve.

Public officials all across the Commonwealth are weighing all sorts of considerations about a potential quarantine: If and when to issue such an order, given the costs and the probable duration? Across what categories would such an order apply? Which workers can leave their homes and which cannot? Who would enforce a quarantine? What would the penalties be for breaking it? How can government and community organizations support people without the resources to miss work or to be on their own? Public leaders are now faced with these daunting questions, some of which have no good answers: How do I weigh the costs of human suffering? But we don’t need to wait for our government to change our behaviors. We must change today.

It’s a fraught thing to invoke the 2013 Marathon. It’s hallowed ground. And of course, this pandemic is utterly different. There is no human enemy. And this virus crept up on us instead of arriving in a blast. That should have made reacting easier, but it also made it harder. Moreover, when we halt the normal course of our lives this time, it will be for weeks on end. But you can’t be #BostonStrong back then and not #FlattenBostonsCurve today.

Because today’s health workers were those health workers and the generation that followed in their lead. And the heroics they showed then are going to be on display again and already are. If we don’t stay home, if we don’t cancel our play dates and our parties, if we think just one more trip to the gym, then they will be triaging in hospital driveways and rationing rooms and eventually ventilators.

There will be tremendous economic costs from a self-quarantine and what, we expect, will ultimately be a government-mandated one. They will be devastating on a national, local, and individual level. But the human and moral costs of our health care infrastructure being catastrophically overwhelmed will be worse. It is the world’s best, but it still has only 400 ICU beds and 3,600 overall. Boston has the world’s best hospitals, but they cannot withstand our continuing to go out in public and not practicing safe social distancing. The consequences of that will be doctors deciding who gets treated and who does not. And they will have to bear the burden of that for the rest of their lives and, because this is a community, so will we.

The two of us aren’t in public life anymore. We aren’t making the call on when and how to shut down cities, and we don’t envy those who will. We are just private citizens now, but we can still do our part.

Dot Joyce was the chief communications officer for the City of Boston and press secretary to Boston’s Mayor Thomas M. Menino. She is principal at Dot Joyce Consulting. Mitchell Weiss was Mayor Menino’s chief of staff. He is a professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School.

