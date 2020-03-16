The NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams on Sunday night confirming that the start of free agency and the new league year will not be pushed back. It means that Brady’s decision with the Patriots is likely hitting the home stretch — free agency will still begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the tampering period beginning at noon on Monday. Brady cannot speak with the 31 other teams until Wednesday afternoon, but his agent can speak to teams on his behalf.

The entire sports world has been put on hiatus due to the coronavirus, but the Tom Brady Watch will continue as scheduled.

The Wednesday 4 p.m. deadline is important for Brady. Not only will it make him a free agent for the first time in his career, but if the Patriots don’t sign him before then, his previous contract will void, and the Patriots will be forced to take a dead money salary cap hit of $13.5 million for Brady in 2020, even if he eventually returns.

If the Patriots are able to sign Brady to a multi-year deal before 4 p.m. Wednesday, they will take a $6.75 million hit in 2020, and another $6.75 million hit in 2021.

Other aspects of the calendar that will not be affected by coronavirus: The franchise tag window officially closed at midnight Sunday, and restricted free agency remains the same. The last day of the RFA signing period is April 17, and the last day to match a qualifying offer from another team is April 22.

The NFL has canceled its owners meetings, which were set for later this month in Palm Beach, Fla. The NFL has also banned all pre-draft travel, forcing teams instead to interview prospects via 1-hour video chat. But the NFL has not yet made any decisions in regards to the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.