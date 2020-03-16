“I have beyond enjoyed my 40 years here at Brandeis University,” Dallamora said in a release. “I would not have traded my experiences for the world.

On Saturday, after 40 seasons, 378 victories, and 20 postseason appearances, she announced her retirement, effective May 31.

In the fall of 1980, two years out of Northeastern University, Denise Dallamora was hired as the first women’s soccer coach at Brandeis University.

"I have been so lucky to be able to do what I love to do at a place that is dear to my heart. Working with these amazing young women has been extremely gratifying. I’m leaving here honored that I was able to be a part of such an incredible program and university.”

She is one of just three NCAA women’s soccer coaches to coach for four decades, along with Anson Dorrance of North Carolina and Aliceann Wilber of William Smith.

Dallamora departs with a career record of 378-284-72. She ranks 13th all-time in Division 3 wins and 23rd across all NCAA divisions.

The only head coach in program history, Dallamora led Brandeis to a pair ECAC titles and eight NCAA Division 3 tournament appearances during her four-decade run. Her most successful stretch came in the past decade, when the Judges reached the NCAA Division 3 tourney in five straight seasons (2014-18), highlighted by their first Final Four appearance in 2016.

“Denise Dallamora is one of the most respected coaches in Division 3 soccer for good reason,” said Brandeis director of athletics Lauren Haynie. “What she has meant to the game of women’s soccer, and to Brandeis, is immeasurable. I am pleased to have gotten the opportunity to work with her, even for a short time.”

A Framingham native, Dallamora played point guard on a Framingham North basketball squad that reached two Eastern Mass. finals. She graduated from Northeastern with a degree in sports medicine.

