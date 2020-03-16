Virtually every other professional sports organization has suspended events because of the coronavirus outbreak, but UFC president Dana White vowed Saturday that the mixed martial arts fights will go on, although finding sites is problematic. “Unless there’s a total shutdown of the country, where people can’t leave their houses and things like that, these fights will happen,” White told ESPN Saturday. “We’re gonna move on. These fights will happen. These guys will compete. We will find venues, and we will figure this thing out. I mean, the only thing that’s gonna stop us is a complete government shutdown, where everybody is confined to their homes.” On Saturday night, the UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in the face of the pandemic, the headline bout going to lightweight Charles Oliveira , who submitted Kevin Lee via guillotine in the third round. While the NBA, NHL, NCAA, PGA, NASCAR, MLB, and Bellator MMA have suspended events and most people are practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the virus’s progress through the population, White said that events March 28 and April 11 will take place, as will all the rest of the UFC schedule. Those bouts were moved from Columbus, Ohio, to Portland, Ore., to Las Vegas, where UFC’s own Apex facility is located. He planned to move Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 170, which features a welterweight fight between Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards , from London to a venue in the United States, but that was placed on hold Sunday morning. White’s plans hit a snag Saturday, when the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state, pending its next meeting March 25. Further complicating matters is a travel restriction issued Saturday by President Trump . UFC 249 is the next big pay-per-view event, featuring the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson , and it’s set for April 18 in Brooklyn. However New York’s state of emergency order bans all gathers of more than 500 people. Nurmagomedov was planning for the event to go on somewhere on schedule. “I don’t understand what is going on outside the gym,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am in the gym and I am working hard. What will happen next no one knows.”

Koepka will pass on new Premier League

Brooks Koepka said Sunday he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won’t have the two of the top players in the world. “I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka told the Associated Press. “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.” Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors. Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time when any announcement would not become a distraction. He had said at the start of the Florida swing only that “I want to play against the best.” With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, he wanted it made clear he wasn’t going anywhere. Koepka, now No. 3 in the world, and McIlroy cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. Koepka also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format. “I get that the stars are what people come to see,” Koepka said. “But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.” Koepka speaks from experience. Having failed to advance past the second stage of PGA Tour qualifying in 2012, he played remote spots on the Challenge Tour, earned a European Tour card and eventually made it to the PGA Tour, where he won his first tournament in early 2015. He and McIlroy each have four majors. “I don’t forget where I’ve come from,” Koepka said. “There are guys from that top 125 who could be the next star.”

Advertisement

Iditarod

Waerner has handle on lead

Deep snow is slowing mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions. “I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday. “That’s perfect for these kind of conditions,” he said. Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was first to arrive at the next checkpoint — Unalakleet — on Sunday. He said he’s not worried about other mushers or making a mistake in the world’s most famous sled dog race. “I feel I just will continue what I’m doing, and that’s driving the team, looking at them and keeping my eye on the mental part of it,” Waerner said, adding that his dogs have been upbeat since the race started a week ago. “The physical, I don’t have to worry about it, but when I see them going down mentally, that’s when you have to rest,” he said. “But they haven’t been down yet, so I’ve been lucky.” The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska. The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to bypass Kaltag over fears of the coronavirus. Similar precautions were made in the village of Nulato, where the checkpoint was moved from the village to the Yukon River. The race is continuing, but officials have urged fans not to fly to watch the finish, especially those from outside Alaska. The winner is expected in the Bering Sea community of Nome this week. Most public buildings in Nome have been closed to try to protect against the virus, and post-race activities, such as the musher’s banquet, have been postponed.

Advertisement



