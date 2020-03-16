Denise Dallamora, who was hired in 1980 as the first women’s soccer coach at Brandeis University, announced on Monday she was retiring after 40 seasons, 378 victories and 20 postseason appearances, effective May 31. “I have beyond enjoyed my 40 years here at Brandeis University,” Dallamora said in a release. “I would not have traded my experiences for the world. I have been so lucky to be able to do what I love to do at a place that is dear to my heart. Working with these amazing young women has been extremely gratifying. I’m leaving here honored that I was able to be a part of such an incredible program and university" Dallamora, a native of Framingham who graduated Northeastern with a degree in sports medicine, is one of just three NCAA women’s soccer coaches to coach for four decades, along with Anson Dorrance of North Carolina and Aliceann Wilber of William Smith. Dallamora, the only women’s soccer head coach in Brandeis history, departs with a career record of 378-284-72. She ranks 13th all-time in Division 3 wins and 23rd across all NCAA divisions Her most successful stretch came in the past decade, when the Judges reached the NCAA Division 3 tourney in five straight seasons (2014-18), highlighted by their first Final Four appearance in 2016. “Denise Dallamora is one of the most respected coaches in Division 3 soccer for good reason,” said Brandeis director of athletics Lauren Haynie. “What she has meant to the game of women’s soccer, and to Brandeis, is immeasurable. I am pleased to have gotten the opportunity to work with her, even for a short time.”

Brown promotes first female D1 football position coach

Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football. A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team’s offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry. “Promoting Heather to our quarterback coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football," he said. In her new position, Marini will work with EJ Perry, a Boston College transfer who led the nation for total offense in 2019, setting an Ivy League record and finishing as a finalist for the conference Player of the Year award. Prior to coaching at Brown, Marini worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. She joined Brown’s coaching staff shortly after attending the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum … Florida forward s entered the NCAA transfer portal and is looking to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer after factoring in just 17 games with the Gators this season. A 6-foot-9-inch junior from Oakland, Calif., Bassett became the fifth frontcourt player to leave coach Mike White’s program this season after he played sparingly behind fellow big men Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh — both freshmen — and averaged 1.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.7 minutes.