After a conference call that included all 30 teams and commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB said it remains committed to playing “as many games as possible” once the season begins.

That would put the regular season starting sometime in mid May. Some kind of abbreviated spring training would be needed before that.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major League Baseball pushed back the opening of its season for at least eight weeks, announcing Monday it would follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that called for restricting events of more than 50 people during that time.

Teams will have missed approximately 42 games if the season starts on May 11. There is seemingly little chance of a 162-game season, but a revised schedule of 120 games could work.

Different ways of formatting the schedule and playoffs are being considered.

MLB has not closed down spring training sites but is strongly encouraging players to return home. No organized practices will be allowed.

After conducting the conference call from the Cardinals facility in Jupiter, Manfred told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the league is encouraging players to find a place where they can stay for an extended period of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes to the schedule and the resulting issues — how much players are paid, how service time would be determined and so on — will be subject to negotiations with the MLB Players Association. Those talks are ongoing.

One issue that was settled was compensating players’ spring-training living allowances. The MLBPA will provide up to $1,100 a week until April 9.

MLB also instructed teams to end all amateur scouting activity, domestic and international. No tryouts, visits, or attending games will be allowed.

MLB is likely to freeze rosters with some players having opt-out clauses later this month.

The commissioner’s office also plans to advise teams on how best to compensate part-time and game-day employees for the work they will miss.

MLB and the Players Association announced a joint donation of $1 million split evenly between Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America to fight hunger caused by school closures and quarantines.

