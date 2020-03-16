The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday that it is delaying the start of the spring season four more weeks to Monday, April 27 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The MIAA’s Board of Directors met via conference call following Sunday’s mandate from Gov. Charlie Baker that all schools across the state will be closed beginning Tuesday through April 6. On Thursday, the board originally voted to delay the spring season until Monday, March. 30. The preseason practices and tryouts were originally scheduled to start on Monday.
The Board of Directors also voted Monday to have the spring regular season completed by Saturday, June 20, with the possibility of extending it another day for weather and facility concerns. The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee will be tasked with the details of the 2020 regular season and tournaments, subject to review by the board by March 25.
“These decisions are based on available information and are made in the best interest of our student-athletes, schools and communities,” the MIAA said in a release. “These decisions will be revisited and adjusted as needed.”
Among the other schedule changes announced Monday by the MIAA:
▪ All Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association (MSAA) professional development workshops are canceled through April 10.
▪ MSAA committee meetings are either canceled, postponed or will run remotely. The MSAA liaison/support person will communicate this information to each committee.
▪ The MIAA/MSAA Mental Health Summit scheduled for April 15 is canceled.
▪ The following MIAA events also are canceled: Wellness Educator Showcase (March 20); the association’s annual meeting (April 3); and Faces of Addiction Workshop (April 8).
▪ MIAA sport committee meetings either are canceled, postponed or will run remotely through April 10.