The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday that it is delaying the start of the spring season four more weeks to Monday, April 27 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors met via conference call following Sunday’s mandate from Gov. Charlie Baker that all schools across the state will be closed beginning Tuesday through April 6. On Thursday, the board originally voted to delay the spring season until Monday, March. 30. The preseason practices and tryouts were originally scheduled to start on Monday.

The Board of Directors also voted Monday to have the spring regular season completed by Saturday, June 20, with the possibility of extending it another day for weather and facility concerns. The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee will be tasked with the details of the 2020 regular season and tournaments, subject to review by the board by March 25.