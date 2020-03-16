NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the tampering period for teams and representatives for unrestricted free agents to discuss potential deals began at noon on Monday. Here is the latest:

▪ The Texans are trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, according to ESPN.

▪ The Browns are adding Austin Hooper, the top free-agent tight end on the market, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.