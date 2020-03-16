NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the tampering period for teams and representatives for unrestricted free agents to discuss potential deals began at noon on Monday. Here is the latest:
▪ The Texans are trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, according to ESPN.
▪ The Browns are adding Austin Hooper, the top free-agent tight end on the market, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
▪ The Patriots will place the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney, the Globe confirmed.
▪ Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year extension to remain as quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, his agent Mike McCartney announced via Twitter.
▪ Offensive tackle Ricky Wagner, released by the Detroit Lions last week, will sign with the Green Bay Packers. The base value is expected to be $11 million over two years, according to ESPN.
▪ The Atlanta Falcons are releasing running back Devonta Freeman, according to NFL Network. The move saved the Falcons more than $3 million on the salary cap.
▪ The Tennessee Titans are keeping Ryan Tannehill, signing the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl to a four-year, $118 million extension.
▪ Safety Devin McCourty agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the Patriots.
