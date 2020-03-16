In a memo sent to teams Sunday night, the NFL said that the deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tags would be Monday at 11:59 a.m., with the legal tampering window opening at noon. The league year, which marks the start of free agency, will begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. This was the schedule as planned before the coronavirus outbreak altered several other league events, not to mention daily life.

On Monday, the NFL canceled plans to stage its draft in late April in Las Vegas and will now hold the three-day event only on television.

Free agency was able to stay on schedule because negotiations between agents and teams mostly take place on the phone. Most of the critical work in getting deals done can take place while the relevant parties are at home or otherwise distancing themselves from large groups.

According to ESPN, the league was interested in moving back the start of free agency but the NFL Players Association wouldn’t agree to do so, citing the already-remote nature of most negotiations.

The one major hurdle: player physicals. It remains to be seen how teams will deal with this element, typically the last step in the process. Team doctors perform a physical to ensure the player is as healthy as they thought he was, which typically requires the player to come in to the team’s facilities.

Teams and players also value free agent visits, but meetings with coaches and tours of facilities could be done fairly easily by videoconference. All parties also have various ways of getting information about each other. It’s long been expected that Tom Brady, for instance, hasn’t been planning on a series of visits to different teams, one reason being that his 20 years in football have given him a solid understanding of what they have to offer.

“For me, most places that are able to continue to do business right now, they’re trying to do it in a way that doesn’t bring too many people together,” former Eagles executive Joe Banner told the Philadelphia Enquirer. “The NFL could clearly do free agency doing that.

“If they decide to postpone it, I don’t think they’re doing something crazy. But if they were asking me my opinion, I would say go now, because there’s a real risk it’s going to get worse and you’ll be forced into doing it at a date in the future that will be even less desirable.’’

The NFL already has prohibited teams from holding in-person predraft visits with prospects, according to ESPN, and may be similarly disinclined to allow players to criss-cross the country for final medical checkups.

Some workarounds are being discussed, including having teams facilitate private travel for players or having players take their physicals at the team headquarters closest to their home, though this would require a level of information-sharing teams are not always enthusiastic to engage in.

Starting the league year on time does avert some potential logistical problems. Players such as Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who has a $21 million roster bonus due on the second day of the league year, will get those checks on schedule.

But there still were plenty of voices arguing that holding free agency as scheduled is an unnecessary risk.

“I think push it back, because obviously there's some things that are bigger than football,” former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said on NFL Network. “And obviously that's the safety of everybody and their well-being.

"Even though, being in the prime shape of my life, I don’t want to expose myself, my family, my parents, or anybody that I know that has pre-existing conditions around me. I think if you set it back for everybody, it really doesn’t have an impact on somebody having a competitive advantage, in that sense.”

There’s no guarantee, however, that anything will be different in a week or two weeks or a month.

The NFL already has made significant changes because of the outbreak. In addition to the draft changes, its annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla., has been canceled.

Last week, as college Pro Days were canceled around the country, most NFL teams pulled their scouts and coaches off the road and many closed their facilities. Many league employees are working remotely.

But as of now, free agency is on, and it’s set to be the one event on the sports calendar carrying on while everything else has been put on pause.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.