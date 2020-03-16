That would mean games cannot take place until May 10 – again, at the earliest.

This means players won’t be back on skates until early April, and training camps cannot open until late April — at the earliest. It comes on the heels of the CDC’s recommendation on Sunday of no gatherings of 50 or more people in the US for the next eight weeks.

After telling players to remain in their NHL home cities because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the league on Monday said they can return to their permanent homes, even in other countries, but they must self-quarantine until the end of March.

Since these timelines are predicated on the control of a pandemic, they can be further delayed.

The NHL’s return-to-play timeline will begin with small groups skating at team facilities, which are currently closed, and voluntary group practices progressing to a team-wide mini-camp.

The Bruins’ roster is a collection of 11 Americans, five Canadians, three Swedes, three Czechs, two Slovaks and a Finn. They range from ages 21 (Charlie McAvoy) to 42 (Zdeno Chara). Some have deep roots here (Weymouth’s Charlie Coyle, Charlestown’s Matt Grzelcyk, Walpole’s Chris Wagner among others), and some are recent transplants (Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie, both traded here from Anaheim late last month). Their plans for leaving the area will vary.

The length of the expected layoff means they will need time to ramp up training once they return, to avoid the kind of injuries – groin, hip and hamstring issues – that often plague players early in camp. This becomes doubly important if the NHL decides to jump right into the playoffs, when competition is the most intense.

It’s doubtful the regular season can be saved, but in announcing the leaguewide pause last Thursday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he hoped to award the Stanley Cup in 2020.

That should only happen if the health and safety of the public allows.

