The Patriots kept their offensive line options open Monday by placing the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney, who was expected to be a hot commodity had he hit the open market Wednesday.

Thuney, who has never missed a game and rarely has left the field since arriving as a third-round pick in 2016, is coming off his best season. Thuney played 1,140 snaps in 2019 and was called for zero penalties.

The franchise tag allows New England to keep Thuney for next season at a rate based on the league’s top five contracts for the position, which is expected to be $16.1 million — a considerable hike from the 2019 number of $14 million. The Patriots now have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal with Thuney.