Houston also gets a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals will get a fourth-round pick. Johnson has two years remaining on a three-year, $39 million extension he signed in 2018.

The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. The NFL’s business year begins Wednesday, when the trade can be completed.

The Arizona Cardinals have added one of the NFL’s top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.

Hopkins, 27, gives the Cardinals a premier receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is known for his innovative offense. Murray was the No. 1 overall draft pick and had an encouraging rookie season, finishing with 3,722 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. But the Cardinals occasionally struggled to stretch the field for big plays in the passing game.

Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound veteran has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Houston loses a receiver who is in the prime of his career and a top option for young quarterback Deshaun Watson. The durable Hopkins has played his entire seven-year career with the Texans and only missed two games. The Texans won the AFC South with a 10-6 record last year and advanced to the divisional playoff round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually won the Super Bowl.

Johnson, 28, was an All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016 during his second season but hasn’t been able to match those numbers in the past three years. He battled injuries for much of 2019 and finished with 345 yards rushing and 370 yards receiving. By the end of the season, he had lost a chunk of his playing time to Drake and Chase Edmonds.

Cousins, Vikings agree to $66m extension

The Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team’s charge for 2020.

Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season would also become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he’s likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons. Either way, the ninth-year veteran will at least temporarily move back into the top five among NFL quarterbacks in average annual value, with the going rate at the critical position continuing to rise after a four-year, $118 million deal for Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill.

Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the league in passer rating (107.4), fourth in completion percentage (69.1), sixth in touchdown percentage (5.9), and seventh in average yards per attempt (8.1). He led the Vikings to a wild-card win in the playoffs at New Orleans, his first career postseason victory, and was picked as an injury replacement to his second Pro Bowl after making significant improvement in a new offensive system from his first year in Minnesota.

The cap-space clearance allowed the Vikings to apply the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris for $11.441 million, preventing him from hitting free agency for another year. The Vikings also reached agreement on a four-year, $12.25 million contract with fullback C.J. Ham, who was set to become a restricted free agent.

Niners keep Armstead, will move Buckner

The San Francisco 49ers locked up one star defensive lineman with a long-term contract and made plans to deal another to add a needed draft pick and salary-cap room.

The defending NFC champions signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year contract worth up to $85 million to keep him off the open market and then immediately agreed to a deal to send defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis.

A person familiar with the trade said the 49ers will acquire the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft in the deal. Buckner will receive a new contract worth an average of $21 million a year, the person said.

It was a dramatic series of moves for a Niners team that rode the strength of the defensive line all the way to the Super Bowl. But with Armstead needing a new contract as a potential free agent, it proved too difficult to keep both him and Buckner.

Buckner, who was voted by the coaches voted as team MVP last season, was owed about $12.4 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and was seeking a long-term deal that would make him the second-highest paid defensive tackle to the Rams’ Aaron Donald.

That led to the trade that will give San Francisco another first-round pick to go with their own at No. 31. The Niners currently have no picks in the second, third or fourth rounds thanks to previous trades and could look to trade down with one of their picks to fill those voids.

The Colts then released defensive tackle Margus Hunt just one year after re-signing him. That decision cleared about $4 million in salary-cap room.

Browns make major moves

Free agent tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Associated Press

Conklin, perhaps the best tackle available on this year’s market, will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year, Rosenhaus said. Conklin will only be 28 when the deal expires.

Conklin, the No. 8 overall pick in 2016, spent the past four seasons with the Titans.

It was a busy day for the Browns and new general manager Andrew Berry, who came back to Cleveland after a year in Philadelphia’s front office.

The Browns first placed a second-round tender on troublesome running back Kareem Hunt. Also, the club agreed to a deal with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper (four years, $42 million) and quarterback Case Keenum (three years, $18 million), a person familiar with those negotiations told AP.

Hooper was one of the main free agency targets for Cleveland, and the Browns were after Keenum, who started eight games last season in Washington, to be a proven backup for Baker Mayfield.

Hunt is a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams. If he reaches an agreement elsewhere, the Browns can match any offer. If the team doesn’t match, Cleveland would receive a second-round draft pick from the team that signs him.

The Browns also released veteran safety Morgan Burnett. He tore an Achilles’ tendon last season and missed the final six games.

Cowboys holding onto Prescott

The Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.

The Cowboys announced the decision on their website about an hour before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.

By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.

The Cowboys also re-signed Blake Jarwin, giving their fourth-year tight end a $24 million, three-year contract with $9 million guaranteed. The move came a few weeks after Jason Witten said he wanted to keep playing, even if it wasn’t in Dallas.

Draft is a go, but fans are a no

The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.

“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.

The NFL says it is exploring “innovative options" for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.

Next year’s draft is scheduled for Cleveland, and the 2022 draft has not been awarded, though Los Angeles has been considered the favorite. Kansas City has the 2023 draft.

WR Green sad to be tagged

The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Green, 31, wants to finish his career in Cincinnati, where he has put down roots. Although he’s open to a multiyear extension that would pay him as an elite receiver, he has objected to staying for only one more year on a franchise designation.

Green has said he’ll skip voluntary offseason workouts if he’s tagged. The Bengals are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow or another quarterback with the first overall pick in the draft, and having Green in offseason workouts would accelerate a rookie’s development.

The Bengals can negotiate with Green on a long-term deal through July 15.

Falcons release two former Pro Bowlers

The Falcons will dramatically boost their financial flexibility by releasing two former Pro Bowl players, running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, plus offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.

The cuts will clear $14.75 million in salary-cap space before Wednesday’s start of free agency. Before the moves, the Falcons ranked 31st in the league with less than $1 million in cap space.

Later, the Falcons agreed to a deal to acquire tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Ravens for a second- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft.

Champs try to keep team together

The Chiefs are bringing back some major pieces from their Super Bowl championship team. At least, for the time being.

The Chiefs placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, then exercised club options on running back Damien Williams and linebacker Damien Wilson.

The nonexclusive tag means Jones must be offered a one-year contract for at least $16,126,000, the average of the top five salary-cap hits at defensive tackle for the previous five years. It also means that if Jones signs an offer sheet from another team, the Chiefs can match that offer or let him go and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

None of which means Jones will play for the Chiefs, especially at that salary.

Titans place franchise tag on Henry

The Titans tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season. The Titans used the nonexclusive franchise tag, meaning Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal, or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020. This is the first time the Titans have used the franchise tag since 2012 . . . A person with knowledge of the move said the Redskins agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a $6.6 million, two-year deal. The former Patriot is staying with Washington after just one season, when he was tied for second on the team with 105 tackles in 2019 . . . Linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Packers less than a week after the Browns released him. NFL Network said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract . . .The Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, a move anticipated ever since coach Bruce Arians stated late last season that the 27-year-old outside linebacker “ain’t going anywhere” after setting a team record with 19½ sacks in 2019. Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency with the Bucs last winter after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. The franchise tag for a linebacker calls for a salary of just under $16 million for 2020 . . . The Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with former Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a deal that includes $26 million in guaranteed money . . . The Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree, but Ramon Foster is walking away, retiring following an 11-year career that saw him rise from an undrafted rookie free agent to a mainstay at left guard . . . A person familiar with the negotiations says former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract with the Dolphins. Miami also agreed to terms with former Redskins offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (three years, $30 million).