“I entered this league with a duffel bag and a dream. I exit holding the loving hand of my best friend, my wife of 14 years, and the 7 tender gifts God has graciously given us to lead and love,” Watson wrote. “They have supported me with all the love a husband and father could wish for and been an anchor of joy and perspective when the waves threatened to wash us away.”

Watson retires having played 16 seasons for the Patriots, Browns, Ravens, and Saints. The decision is not a surprising one — Watson initially retired last offseason before deciding to return to the Patriots for one more year in the league, and said when the season ended that he had likely played his final game — but it clearly was an emotional one for him and his family.

Watson caught 547 career passes for 6,058 yards and 44 touchdowns. He played with Tom Brady and Drew Brees and for Bill Belichick and Sean Payton, and has seen football change around him since he entered the league in 2004 as a first-round pick of the Patriots.

Advertisement

He played for the Patriots for the first six years of his career, his best season coming in 2006 when he caught 49 passes for 643 yards. Watson was part of the undefeated 2007 regular-season team and that historic offense, his one Super Bowl trip coming that year in the form of the Patriots’ loss to the Giants.

Watson’s two stints in New England bookended Rob Gronkowski’s career and, though Watson may not have been the same kind of perennial Pro Bowler, his steady effectiveness and chemistry with Brady made him a big part of the offense as it was developing its longstanding love of the tight end position.

Advertisement

“As a football player, I did not achieve every goal I set for myself,” Watson wrote. “I came up short more times than I would like to count. But I can say, in season and out of season, in wins and losses, after a ruptured Achilles, ruptured disc, torn ACL, concussions, cross country relocations and several other setbacks common to our sport I was never outworked and never backed down from each challenge.”

Watson made reference to the partially torn Achilles’ tendon he played through for the Patriots in 2019. He appeared in 10 games, making 17 catches for 173 yards, the leader in a lackluster tight end group.

The Patriots have a massive need at the position with just Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse under contract.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.