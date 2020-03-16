“We are very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months,” Menichella said in a statement on the day of the meeting.

The offer arose from a March 2 meeting at the White House that included the chief executive of German firm CureVac, Daniel Menichella. Trump briefly attended the meeting, and Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, was also there.

BERLIN — The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German firm developing a possible vaccine for coronavirus to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Donald Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States.

But four days ago, CureVac announced that Menichella, an American, was leaving the biotechnology company, which he had headed for two years.

White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But two senior U.S. officials said that some of the German news accounts first reporting the story were overblown, particularly with regard to any U.S. effort to secure exclusive access to a vaccine.

The Trump administration has spoken with more than 25 companies that say they can help with a vaccine, one of the U.S. officials said, and is open to speaking with others. Any solution, he said, would be shared with the world.

Nevertheless, Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has a famously testy relationship with Trump, will lead a crisis meeting with ministers Monday that will include discussion of a German defense strategy for the firm.

The coronavirus is no longer merely a health crisis but “a question of national security,” Seehofer said Sunday.

Asked by a reporter to confirm that the U.S. administration had tried to take over a German company researching vaccines, Seehofer responded that he had heard about the effort “from several members of the government and it will be discussed tomorrow in the crisis team.”

Another official, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the company was offered a “large sum” of money.

