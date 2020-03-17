On Monday, the City of Boston announced a new fund to assist families, seniors, and first responders affected by the sprawling coronavirus outbreak.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Mayor Martin J. Walsh outlined the plans for the Boston Resiliency Fund, which is intended to provide high-priority critical services in the city and meet the basic needs of families that may arise as the crisis evolves. He said the fund’s focus will be on providing food access to at-risk communities, technology to support at-home learning, support for first responders who need childcare, and other services.

“In the face of challenges like this one, Boston and its people show their true colors,” Walsh said. “Every dollar we raise will make our city more resilient and help our families recover faster.”