It’s impractical to expect similar levels of financial aid from Beacon Hill. Forget about major deficit spending here. State officials need to balance their budget every year. And the next one was already looking tight , even before COVID-19 landed. (Thankfully, we have $3.5 billion socked away in the rainy day fund.) Don’t expect piles of money to roll out of the State House in Brink’s trucks.

Unemployment insurance: The state is bracing for what could be the biggest-ever shock to its unemployment insurance fund. John Regan, chief executive of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, said he heard more people filed for unemployment on Monday, in one single day, than in the entire month of February. And Bob Luz, chief executive of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said most of the 300,000 people in his industry were laid off during the past few days, in part due to the state shutdown of sit-down service that took effect Tuesday. (Luz said just one chain, 110 Grill, laid off nearly 1,000 employees on Tuesday.) For businesses, it’s imperative that displaced workers get help as soon as possible to cover the loss of their paychecks.

Toward that end, Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill that would eliminate the one-week waiting period between when claims are filed and when payments go out. Business leaders expect lawmakers to act on this within two days. Baker also streamlined the application process by taking steps such as eliminating mandatory jobs seminars for applicants.

Businesses also want to ensure they don’t get penalized and see their premium costs go up, because they had an unusually large number of coronavirus-related layoffs. Lawmakers have some time to deal with this one.

Luz also remains optimistic that the maximum weekly benefit can be raised from its current cap of $823.

Low-interest loans: On Monday, the quasi-public Mass. Growth Capital Corp. unveiled a $10 million loan fund to help affected small businesses, those with under 50 employees, with loans of up to $75,000. (It doesn’t come close to tackling the extent of the problem, but it’s a nice start.) Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Baker sought a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration that would make federal loans of up to $2 million available. Businesses in counties adjacent to the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders became eligible to apply in the past few days; Baker’s request would make the loans available statewide.

Restaurant assistance: Luz, the restaurant group executive, has specific requests for his industry, which is feeling the brunt of a statewide shutdown that will last at least until April 6. Restaurants need to remit state meals taxes from February on March 20. Luz would like state officials to allow restaurants to hold onto that cash, at least for two months, either in the form of loans to be paid back over time or outright grants. He also wants to see a meals tax holiday, to help spur consumers to order takeout and delivered meals, which are still allowed under the current shutdown.

On the issue of alcohol, Luz wants restaurants to have the leeway to return unopened wine or beer bottles from their stockpiles to the distributors for credit, or to sell them directly to thirsty consumers to enhance the takeout experience.

Debt relief: Regan, at AIM, praised the Division of Banks’ decision on Monday to encourage banks and other lenders to waive overdraft and late fees and allow borrowers to defer or skip some payments to avoid delinquencies caused by the pandemic.

Derek Mitchell, executive director of the Lawrence Partnership, said such relief could prove to be crucial to avoid bankruptcies and permanent closures. State government, he said, should be doing anything it can to reduce costs for small businesses so they can stay solvent while little or no revenue is coming in the door.

Business interruption insurance: Many stores, from chains to mom-and-pops, have closed temporarily during the pandemic. Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said merchants are being told that their business interruption insurance policies won’t cover their losses from pandemic-related closures. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a coverage mandate, and Hurst thinks Massachusetts legislators should consider it, too. Hurst has also floated the idea of moving the sales tax holiday from August to an earlier date in the year, to stimulate spending once stores start opening again.

Shelter in place: A number of business leaders worry about the persistent rumor that Baker will issue a shelter-in-place order, one that would shutter a vast swath of the state’s economy. Such a limit would likely exempt drugstores and supermarkets. But Hurst said other merchants, from the local hardware shop to Best Buy, play critical roles as well.

Baker said on Tuesday he has no plans to take such a drastic step. But who knows what the future will bring, as COVID-19 cases continue to grow? (Total in Massachusetts as of Tuesday: 218). If local business leaders can agree on anything, it’s this: The economic pain is just beginning.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.