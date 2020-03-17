The House passed technical fixes and sent the Senate its bill to alleviate some of the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak after delays Monday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resolved in talks with congressional leaders.
The Senate will be able to take the measure up Tuesday.
Mnuchin emerged from a meeting with Senate Republicans Monday evening saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy signed off on technical fixes to some of the language in the bill.
“We’ll be talking to the Republicans at lunch tomorrow about the bill but we look forward to them taking it up and passing it,” Mnuchin said. “But we have a lot more work to do.”
In addition, House Republican Louie Gohmert of Texas, who’d been threatening to delay the process, agreed to give way.
“Please understand withdrawing my objection is not the same as my saying I support the bill -- because I still don’t. It’s just less bad,” said Gohmert.
Mnuchin said he spoke to Republicans Monday about other stimulus bills they will work on “ASAP.”