The flour sack towels from Seattle-based Potluck Press are sturdy and super-absorbent. Potluck Press

The flour sack towels from Seattle-based Potluck Press are sturdy and super-absorbent and so handy for drying wine glasses or produce and mopping up spills ($11 to $12 for a 28-by-30-inch square). But you may hesitate to use them for this. You might want to frame them instead. Their amusing and witty retro illustrations will give you a much-needed laugh. Each is a vignette that re-imagines the familiar, says the artist Ann Stephenson of Rochester, N.Y. , who was inspired by lithographs from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The figures in the sketches have a vintage feel, and each scene is a play on an image and involves food. The towels have names like Citrus Cycle, Chip Dipper, Squash Juggler, and Crop Dust. They’ll bring on chuckles yet still get the job done. Available at Kitchenwitch, 671 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800, or go to www.potluckpress.com/shop/towels.