The drama follows three young present-day witches — played by Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, and Taylor Hickson — as they start training in combat magic. There’s action, adventure, dystopian vibes, and romance. Executive producer Eliot Laurence says he’s happy that it’s hard to compare the show to anything else.

Freeform debuts its own, “ Motherland: Fort Salem ,” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The series imagines a world where three centuries ago, witches avoided persecution by making a pact with the government to protect the country.

Laurence, who also created “Claws,” spoke to the Globe about the genesis of the series (executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay), and about his longtime fascination with witches. He also explained why the TV show might result in some books.

Q. This show imagines a very different Salem. Where did the idea come from.

A. I had been obsessed with witches ever since I was a little boy, when I learned what that word meant. I was like, “Whoa, another source of power outside the patriarchy?” I remember talking to my mom about school one day, and we were learning about the Salem witch trials, and my mom said to me, “You know, if I were alive back then, they would have burned me too.” And I was like, “Yes! We are from an ancient witch line! I knew it! When do we get our powers? Why is life so boring?"

But, of course, I learned what she meant, and that this persecution in Salem, and in Europe before that, was about anybody who was weird or too pretty, too ugly, too rich, too poor. Growing up as a queer person in a small Southern town, I began to feel what that otherness was about. . . . The moment when [the idea of a story about witches] melded with military, I was just sort of sitting at my desk in my house and I was like, wait a minute, what if they’re drafted? What if they don’t have a choice? The what-ifs were so compelling and interesting that it was kind of a cascade. . . . I just let myself go into this river of world building.

From left: Eliot Laurence, Demetria McKinney, and Amalia Holm of "Motherland: Fort Salem" spoke at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Q. How did you pitch it?

A. I told [some producers] about this idea, and they immediately loved it. The thinking was, OK, let’s do a book series and then we’ll do movies. I did my best to try to create a book proposal and it was like 200 pages. People universally were like, this is a really spectacular idea, which was very encouraging, but nobody wanted to do the book. Then at one point, this wonderful producer, Kevin Messick, was like, “What if ‘Motherland’ is a TV show?”

Q. This show uses a great word — “matrifocal." A character explains she’s from a “matrifocal” community.

A. I love that word, too. [The character’s home] is a lot of weavers, a lot of ceramicists, a sort of feminist enclave in Northern California, which I would love to visit if it were real.

Q. Related, on a show like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” young women with powers work for the patriarchy. But on “Motherland,” there are powerful women in charge of the system, and they’re complicated.

A. Not simply good or evil. That’s something I’m very proud of in the series. I don’t want to name names about other witch projects, but . . . think about “The Witches of Eastwick.” You know, these fabulous women discover these powers, but it’s because of a dude. And any time it’s the Satan thing, that’s just another kind of patriarchy, kind of an inverted patriarchy. There’s not a lot of dudes in ["Motherland"].

Q. Your show doesn’t feature actual Salem.

A. We shoot up in Vancouver. We tried to get it [to look] as close [to Massachusetts] as we could. Ideally it would have been Massachusetts. The witches at Fort Salem maintain their own weather around the base, so it’s kind of all in this perpetual Massachusetts-esque Indian summer. That’s what we’re hoping for.





Q. Have you ever been to Salem?

A. I have not. But I’ve done a lot of research around the city and I listened to a lot of, like, the local witch podcasts. . . . I love that it’s a sacred place for many people for whom this stuff is very real. I’m kind of remiss in not having visited yet. Once the craziness dies down, I’m going to get myself out there.

Q. Are you going to reverse engineer this story at all? It feels like it could be a book.

A. Yes, ma’am. Because I’m a better writer now. I think I could tackle it. You know, I also tried to do it in a really tough way. I tried to do it as interlocking diary entries for the main three leads. I feel like if I had chosen sort of a more traditional third person, omniscient point of view, I might have been able to get it done. But now I really want to explore because it just seems like it’s a world where you can have so much fun. It’s a really, really good playground for the time we’re living in today.

Interview was edited and condensed. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com.