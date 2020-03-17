Makes one 9-inch round or enough to serve 6

It seems like everyone who may be coming for dinner has a different set of dietary guidelines, which makes it important for gracious hosts to broaden their repertoire. This easy crustless quiche will suit diners who are low-carb, gluten-free, and vegetarian. Yet, it doesn't lack flavor. Begin by caramelizing onions -- the slow way, which takes about an hour and makes them exceptionally sweet and turns them deep golden brown. Deglaze the pan with sherry vinegar (or use red wine vinegar or balsamic). Ample Swiss cheese such as Gruyere or Emmenthal, plenty of eggs, and heavy cream are mixed with the onions and baked until golden. Serve large wedges with a giant green salad. Everybody wins.

Butter (for the pan) 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large onions, thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 6 eggs ½ cup heavy cream 1½ cups shedded Swiss cheese, such as Gruyere or Emmenthal

1. Butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and sprinkle generously with salt. Stir to break up the onions. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Uncover the skillet and cook, stirring often, for 45 minutes more, or until the onions are golden brown and caramelized. (Total cooking time is 1 hour.)

3. Sprinkle the sherry vinegar into the pan and stir well to release the browned bits on the bottom. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the parsley; cool.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

5. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and cream with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk in the cheese, then the onions.

6. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and smooth the top. Bake for 20 minutes or until the center is set. If the top has not browned, set the dish 6 inches from the broiler element, and broil for 2 to 3 minutes, rotating often.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick