Serves 4

Topped with toasted almonds, this version of homey rice pudding is made with milk, rice, sugar, and vanilla. Short-grain white rice makes the best pudding but long-grain works well, too. Use a larger saucepan than you think you need because milk bubbles up and over easily. This seems like too much milk for so little rice -- 2 1/2 cups milk to 1/4 cup rice -- but once it sets, it's just right. You can add 1/4 cup golden or other raisins or chopped dried fruits to the hot rice when you remove it from the heat. Whipped cream folded into the pudding makes it luxurious. Beat 1/4 cup heavy or whipping cream and fold it into the cooled mixture.

2½ cups milk ¼ cup short-grain or long-grain white rice Pinch of salt 3 tablespoons sugar, or more to taste 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons sliced, slivered, or whole almonds (skinned or skin-on) ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. In a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, rice, salt, and sugar. Bring to a simmer. Adjust the heat to maintain a steady simmer, and cook, stirring almost constantly, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rice is very tender.

2. Stir in the vanilla extract. Divide the pudding among 4 custard cups or small glasses. Leave to cool.

3. In a small skillet over medium-low heat, toast the nuts, shaking the pan often, and watching it carefully, for 5 minutes, or until they are golden; cool.

4. Top each with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and toasted almonds.

Sally Pasley Vargas