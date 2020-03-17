Serves 4

Anything can go into a tortilla and taste wonderful. Here, you roast sweet potatoes and scoop out the flesh to add to sauteed onions and tomatoes (or any leftovers you have in the fridge), along with cheese such as cheddar or Monterey Jack. Add the filling, fold up, and heat in a skillet until the cheese melts and the tortilla browns. If you work in two skillets, you'll go twice as fast. Serve with bottled salsa. Garnishes if you have them: fresh cilantro and chopped avocado.

2 sweet potatoes, scrubbed 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, thinly sliced 1 jalapeno, cored and thinly sliced ½ cup canned tomatoes without their liquid, crushed in a bowl Salt and pepper, to taste 4 flour tortillas (about 9 inches) 8 ounces grated cheddar, Monterey Jack, or another melting cheese 1 cup bottled salsa (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a 12-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

2. Prick the potatoes well all over and set them on the parchment. Roast for 45 minutes, turning several times, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove from the oven. Cut them open and let them cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion and jalapeno and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes more, or until the onion softens.

4. Set the tortillas on the counter. Spoon sweet potato flesh in a half-moon on one side of the tortillas, spreading it evenly, and leaving a small border around the rims. Divide the onion mixture among the tortillas, setting it on the sweet potato, then the cheese. Fold the uncovered half over the filling to form a half moon shape. Press down to flatten slightly.

5. In two skillets, heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in each pan. Set 2 tortillas in each pan and cook without disturbing for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden on the undersides. Use a wide metal spatula to turn the quesadillas. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the cheese melts and the undersides are golden. Serve with salsa.

Lisa Zwirn