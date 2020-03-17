Serves 4

Pasta e fagioli, the Italian pasta and bean soup, is one of those dishes that's different in every household. Italian-Americans often call it pasta "fazool" (fazool being Sicilian and Neapolitan dialect for fagioli). The popular bowls of tiny pasta and white beans are served as a very thick soup in a homemade tomato sauce. The traditional dish is made with dried white beans (you need about 3/4 cup here if you decide to use them; before adding to the pasta mixture, soak them overnight and simmer for 25 minutes, or until they're almost tender). In season, Italian cooks would have used their own tomatoes, and perhaps pieces of pasta left from rolling out big sheets. But the dish is ideal pantry fare. You begin by cooking a cup of tiny pasta (small elbows, ditalini, tubettini, farfalline, pennette). Drain it, add a jar of tomato sauce with a can of white beans. You'll want a little crushed red pepper and when the mixture is hot, ladle it into bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan. Other additions if you have them: sauteed, crumbled sausage; chopped ham; a tablespoon or two of chopped fresh oregano. But the make-do dish with canned goods is satisfying on its own.

Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup tiny pasta (small elbows, ditalini, tubettini, farfalline, pennette) 1 jar or can (15 or 16 ounces) tomato sauce 1 can (15 or 16 ounces) white beans of any size, drained Pinch of crushed red pepper, or more to taste ½ cup grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes, or until the pasta is not quite cooked (it should need a few minutes more). Remove 1 cup cooking water from the pan. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it. Return it to the pan with the cooking water.

2. Add the tomato sauce, white beans, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked through. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, black pepper, or red pepper, if you like.

3. Ladle the mixture into 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Sheryl Julian