Serves 4

Pork chops are easy to overcook, especially the thin ones. One way to guarantee tender, juicy meat is to cook thick bone-in loin chops. The bone gives the meat the best flavor; thick chops won't become tough and dry. If you pan-roast the meat, it cooks more evenly. Brown one side of the chops in a hot skillet, turn them, and transfer the pan to a hot oven to finish cooking in eight to 12 minutes. Serve the chops with a spicy cilantro and parsley sauce, similar to Argentine chimichurri. If the pork chops at your market weigh more than one pound each, you might want to cook three instead of four.

SAUCE

2 small cloves garlic, halved 1 cup packed coarsely chopped cilantro 1 cup packed coarsely chopped parsley 1 small jalapeno, cored, seeded, and chopped ¼ cup red wine vinegar Salt and black pepper, to taste ⅓ cup olive oil

1. In a food processor, pulse the garlic until it is coarsely chopped. Add the cilantro and parsley and pulse until blended. Add the jalapeno, vinegar, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Pulse until finely chopped.

2. Scrape the mixture into a small serving bowl. Pour the olive oil on top. Stir well, taste for seasoning, and add more salt, if you like. Refrigerate if making ahead; leave at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

PORK

2 tablespoons canola oil 4 bone-in pork loin chops (each 1 to 1 1/4-inches thick, weighing 3/4 to 1 pound) Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 12-to-14-inch skillet with an ovenproof handle (cast-iron works well).

2. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Sprinkle the pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the chops in the hot skillet in a single layer and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the undersides are golden brown. Use tongs to turn the chops. Transfer the skillet to the oven.

3. Roast the chops for 8 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 145 degrees.

4. Transfer the pork to a platter and pour any pan juices over them. Tent loosely with foil and let them rest for 5 minutes before serving.

5. Serve each chop with a large spoonful of the sauce.

Lisa Zwirn