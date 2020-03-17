The fire broke out at 90 East Central St. around 11 p.m., Dyer said. There was heavy fire inside the two-and-a-half story home when firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.

“Because [the home] was in such close proximity to other buildings, the guys had to work very fast to make sure the flames didn’t spread and they did a great job,” Dyer said.

A one-story commercial building was behind the burning home, which sat between two double or triple-deckers, Dyer said. Crews had the fire under control by 11:45 p.m., he said.

The home sustained an estimated $86,000 worth of damage, Dyer said. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, he said.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire and where it started inside the home. Dyer said they are concentrating their efforts on the home’s basement.

