Six people were arrested Monday evening after they allegedly held a man at knifepoint and gunpoint and stole his belongings in East Boston, police said.
Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Lexington Street, Boston police said in a statement. Officers spoke with the victim at the scene, who said he was approached by about eight to 10 men as he attempted to enter his residence.
Four of the men brandished knives and allegedly “held them to various parts of his body while demanding the victim’s property,” police said. Another man allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head and told him not to move. The suspects stole his wallet and backpack and fled to a residence near 310 Saratoga St., the victim told officers.
As they spoke with the victim, the officers saw a group of men, soon identified as the suspects, exiting a residence at 302 Saratoga St., police said. One suspect fled after he saw the officers but was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. Five other suspects were located and taken into custody, police said.
Officers searched the area for the remaining suspects, including the man with the gun, but did not find anyone else, police said. They found two knives along with the victims wallet and backpack, officials said.
Officers arrested Elmer Roberto-Rodriguez, 18, of Chelsea; Daniel Gonzalez Ramirez, 19, of Chelsea; Reymundo Hernesto Bonilla, 21, of East Boston; a 16-year-old boy from East Boston; a 15-year-old boy from Chelsea; and a 16-year-old boy from Lynn, police said.
Roberto-Rodriguez, Ramirez, and Bonilla are facing charges of armed robbery, and the three youths are facing charges of delinquent to wit: armed robbery, police said. All of the suspects are expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.
