Six people were arrested Monday evening after they allegedly held a man at knifepoint and gunpoint and stole his belongings in East Boston, police said.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Lexington Street, Boston police said in a statement. Officers spoke with the victim at the scene, who said he was approached by about eight to 10 men as he attempted to enter his residence.

Four of the men brandished knives and allegedly “held them to various parts of his body while demanding the victim’s property,” police said. Another man allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head and told him not to move. The suspects stole his wallet and backpack and fled to a residence near 310 Saratoga St., the victim told officers.