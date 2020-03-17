Despite claiming she is “only somewhat braver than the average person,” Ferencik has repeatedly confronted her personal fears for what she believes is the greater good of a well-told story. Since book events at the Billerica and Hamilton-Wenham libraries have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, she hopes providing readers with a virtual adventure will ease their anxiety and loneliness from social distancing.

For her previous novel, “The River at Night,” Erica Ferencik interviewed off-the-gridders in the Allagash wilderness of northern Maine. Research for her newly published adventure thriller, “Into the Jungle,” involved a monthlong trip to the Peruvian Amazon. This past summer, she spent three weeks in Greenland gathering material for the book she is currently writing, “Girl In Ice.”

Ferencik, a Framingham resident who previously lived in Somerville, said she read 27 books “and watched every movie I could get my hands on” about the Amazon rain forest prior to her trip.

The novel begins as a love story, but then turns as the young woman who follows the Bolivian man she loves to his remote jungle village must then summon all her mental fortitude to survive.

In fact, Ferencik admits she educated herself so well on the dangers she would encounter on her own expedition that she had to force herself to go on the trip — and then push through her fear at each stage of the experience.

“I’d tell myself, ‘Just get on the plane. OK, you’re fine.’ Then, ‘Get on the boat. Now go 100 kilometers down the most remote river there is. Great. You did it!’ ” recalled Ferencik, whose resume includes 10 novels, dozens of screenplays, and previous jobs as varied as a visual artist, waitress, stand-up comedian, realtor, ghost writer, and editor.

“You can’t be afraid,” she added, “but rather learn to be aware and adapt to the situation — all of which seems very relatable to the current times.”

