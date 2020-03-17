The action came as other states -- including Ohio, Maryland, Louisiana, and Georgia -- have postponed or moved to postpone their presidential primaries amid the global pandemic.

And election officials called for conducting the election mostly through mail ballots, although some number of polling sites must remain open for voters with disabilities.

CRANSTON -- The Rhode Island Board of Elections on Tuesday voted to recommend moving the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2 because of the coronavirus.

State election officials are asking Governor Gina M. Raimondo to use her executive power to move the date of the primary, and the board’s legal counsel said the General Assembly could also act.

Raimondo “is open to the idea of moving the election date and will rely on guidance from public health and election officials to inform that decision," a spokesman said. “The Rhode Island primary is still more than a month away, and the governor’s top priority is protecting the immediate public health and safety of Rhode Islanders.”

The Board of Elections voted 6 to 1 to postpone the election after hearing from Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who urged maintaining the April 28 date, and from Cranston Registrar Nicholas Lima, who urged delaying the primary until June 2. Board member Jennifer L. Johnson cast the lone dissenting vote.

“If we were to do an all-mail-ballot election and continue with the April 28 date, it could significantly endanger the election in terms of our ability to process it safely, effectively, fairly, and accurately,” Lima told the board.

Lima said he is concerned that cities and towns won’t have the staff to process an influx of mail ballots so soon. He said it’s already difficult for Cranston to certify mail ballots because the chair of the board of canvassers is quarantined and two other members are older than 75.

“If we had a Category 5 hurricane on the day of the election, there’s no question the election would be postponed,” Lima said. “With the hurricane, we are talking trees down and power down. Here, we are talking about losing people, and our personnel may simply not be able to conduct this election in the short term.”

But Gorbea told the board that she “strongly” recommended keeping the primary on April 28 while conducting it primarily through mail ballots.

“The coronavirus is a moving target,” Gorbea said. “We don’t know when Rhode Island will be cleared of this pandemic."

Moving the primary to a new date “will confuse voters, set a dangerous precedent, and keep us from preparing for the September primaries and the November general elections,” she said.

Newport Canvassing Clerk Tracy Nelson agreed with Gorbea, saying keeping the April 28 date would minimize voter confusion. “My biggest concern is you are opening up a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences,” she said.

Nelson said there is no guarantee the coronavirus situation or the election staffing situation will be any better on June 2. “We could be in a worse situation,” she said. “Look at Italy -- they are on full lockdown at this point.”

But Robert Rapoza, executive director of the elections board, concluded that it’s safest to move the primary to June 2.

He said the board surveyed the state’s 39 local boards of canvassers on Monday. Of the 27 that responded, none favored running the election as originally planned, with 182 polling sites open to the public. Five local boards wanted to keep the primary on April 28 while moving mainly to mail ballots, but 22 local boards supported moving the primary to either May or June, he said.

Rapoza said elections officials are planning to send mail ballot applications to all of the 780,000 registered voters in Rhode Island.

Already, the board has received 3,651 applications for mail ballots, and he estimated that the state could end up receiving 80,000 to 85,000 mail ballots in the primary. In Rhode Island, voters must apply for mail ballots, and they must have those ballots either signed by two witnesses or notarized.

Also on Tuesday, the Board of Elections voted unanimously to adopt regulations allowing candidates and elected officials to use campaign funds for child-care expenses related to gaining or holding office. The change can be made by regulation and need not await action by the General Assembly, according to the board’s legal counsel, Raymond A. Marcaccio.

“I think this regulation faces the necessity of recognizing child care as an important expense for many people,” board member Richard H. Pierce said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com