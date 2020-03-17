A staff member of the Joslin Diabetes Center, located in Boston’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area, has tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

According to the center, the staffer serves in an administrative role that does not involve direct contact with patients. The worker was sent home for self-isolation and monitoring for at least two weeks, per state guidelines.

The center said it immediately consulted local public health authorities when they learned of the positive case and reached out to other employees who may have been in contact with the staffer.