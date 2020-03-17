A staff member of the Joslin Diabetes Center, located in Boston’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area, has tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
According to the center, the staffer serves in an administrative role that does not involve direct contact with patients. The worker was sent home for self-isolation and monitoring for at least two weeks, per state guidelines.
The center said it immediately consulted local public health authorities when they learned of the positive case and reached out to other employees who may have been in contact with the staffer.
The clinic also canceled all patient appointments that were scheduled for Tuesday, “'initiated additional sanitization of the direct work station and surrounding spaces” of the staffer as well as patient-care and common areas, and reached out to patients to address urgent needs.
Advertisement
“The health and well-being of our patients, families and colleagues are our highest priority,” read a statement from the center. “Further information about the reopening of the clinic will be forthcoming.”
The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose to 197 Monday, up from 164 on Sunday. Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday said Boston has had 33 coronavirus cases to date.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.