Starting Tuesday, public school students in Boston can receive free breakfast and lunch at more than 70 locations following Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s announcement that city schools will close for six weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meal service will be “grab and go,” according to the city’s website. Students and parents who visit the sites should practice social distancing by remaining six feet away from others. Those who feel sick should stay home.

The city has teamed up with several local organizations, including Project Bread, YMCA of Greater Boston, and Boston Centers for Youth and Families. to prepare and serve the food, officials said.