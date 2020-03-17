The hospital is operated by the Steward Health Care and in a statement, the company said the changes at the Carney are part of the company’s three-stage response to the pandemic. Steward is a for profit company that operates 35 hospitals in 9 states. The company said it has stockpiled respiratory and other equipment health care providers need to help infectious patients and it has launched “drive through” Covid-19 tents in Utah and Florida.

The Carney Hospital is undergoing changes aimed at transforming the Dorchester site into what it says is the first health care facility in the nation with dedicated patient wards for treatment of people infected with Covid-19, the potentially deadly coronavirus that has swept the world, officials said this week.

“Carney Hospital’s conversion will include the creation of negative pressure patient wards, enhanced patient isolation protocols, and the marshaling of specialty equipment needed to treat critical COVID-19 cases - including an increased supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment,” the company said in a statement that was first reported by the Dorchester Reporter.

The company, which manages 7,000 hospital beds, has treated 10 Covid-19 patients. "We are prepared for an influx,'' the company said.

The health care company said that by creating a separate environment for Covid-19 patients, patients with other illness or chronic health concerns will still be able to get the care they need at Steward hospitals. The company said individual doctors will decide when and how to provide care for their patients.

"Steward will continue our scheduled treatments and procedures, at the discretion of surgeons and physicians in consultation with their patients,'' the company said.

The set-aside for Covid-19 patients also means the Carney can continue to safely operate its emergency room for non-Covid-19 patients, the company said. " Our responsibility is to determine how to most effectively care for COVID-19 patients while continuing to provide exceptional care to our communities and keep patients healthy and well," the company said.

