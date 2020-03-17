The city halls in Lowell and Springfield were closed to the public on March 16. Quincy and Newton closed their city halls on March 17.

“Most have some staff still inside working or are working remotely, but they are open to business via phone calls, emails and by appointment," said Candace Pierce, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Municipal Association. "Critical services are continuing.”

While many city hall and town hall buildings have closed to the public due to concerns about the coronoavirus, local governments are continuing to operate and provide essential services.

“While City Hall is closed, the city of Newton is open for business,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a telephone interview. “We’re open for business, just using different practices.”

Advertisement

Fuller said city employees are conducting business over telephone, e-mail, and videoconferencing.

Fuller said she has three goals: to keep the public and city employees safe; to slow the the spread of the coronavirus; and to keep essential services operating for people who live and work in Newton.

Fuller said she’s been keeping up with other mayors across the state to see how they are responding to the situation.

“We’re all facing a common public health challenge,” she said. “The information keeps changing at a rapid pace.”

She said it was not an easy decision to close City Hall, but it was a necessary one.

“Everyone is adapting. I think everyone understands the situation," she said. "The seriousness of the situation is clear.”

The town of Danvers announced its decision to close the public schools and town offices last Thursday.

Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said non-essential employees have been advised to stay home.

“We’re still doing a lot of business online," he said.

Danvers has also expanded its school lunch service to all residents. Each day volunteers are delivering prepared lunches — including turkey and cheese sandwiches, ham and cheese sandwiches, and tuna salad — to anyone who requests one. They drop the lunches off on residents’ doorsteps.

Advertisement

Bartha said many towns and cities are “developing mutual aid plans on the fly,” and he’s been keeping in touch with other mayors and town managers via conference calls and virtual meetings.

Noting how “unprecedented” the current situation is, Bartha compared it to "living the first 10 minutes of every zombie movie that’s ever been made.”

“We’re kind of figuring this out as we go," he said.

The town of Winchester’s town hall and other municipal buildings have also been closed to the public, according to Michael Bettencourt, vice chairman of Winchester’s select board.

Local officials in Winchester used free cash from reserves to buy computers for some town employees to work remotely from their homes, he said.

The town currently has two known presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, and local officials have been in touch with Winchester Hospital as it works to build its capacity and establish drive-through testing for COVID-19, he said.

Winchester officials continue to communicate with neighboring towns about the best way to respond to the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.

“We’ve been coordinating with other communities around us," he said.

“We’ve been trying to get everyone on the same page," he said. “It doesn’t help if one town is being aggressive and others aren’t."









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.