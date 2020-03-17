If you were shocked by the first wave of coronavirus stories (the Saint Raphael Academy cluster) or last week’s announcements banning large public gatherings and closing schools (the “holy cow, this is real” cluster), Monday might have been the most overwhelming day to date.

Let’s start with the most recent coronavirus numbers from the Rhode Island Department of Health: We know that 21 residents had tested positive for the disease as of Monday, and more than 2,300 were being asked to self-quarantine.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

The state has closed restaurants, bars, and cafes to dine-in customers, and the CDC is recommending that any gatherings be limited to fewer than 10 people for the next two weeks. That means the gym is out and a five-on-five pickup basketball game is definitely dicey.

While you're probably aware of the biggest headlines, here are few important stories the Globe published yesterday about the coronavirus.

FAMILIES

Monday was the first day of emergency school vacation in Rhode Island, and I found that parents are facing difficult questions from their children about everything from why their ballet performance is postponed to why dad is self-quarantining.

BUSINESSES

Fitness studios, coffee shops, senior centers, pools, and recreation centers — all the usual social gathering places where anxious people could find comfort and companionship — began closing down Monday, indefinitely. Even the strip clubs in Providence, which have outlasted mayors and police raids, had to close. But Amanda Milkovits found one of the few businesses that are busy: gun stores.

EVERYONE

The number of unemployment claims based on the coronavirus grew into the thousands on Monday, as workers and business owners scramble to find solutions as life around them changes before their eyes.

LESSONS FROM EBOLA

Ashoka Mukpo was a Providence-based journalist in 2014 when he became the only Western journalist to contract Ebola while he was reporting in Liberia. He offers a first-hand guide for addressing the coronavirus.

NEED TO KNOW

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Governor Raimondo is expected to hold another press briefing on the coronavirus later today. We'll have full coverage.

US Representative David Cicilline is hosting a digital roundtable on competition in digital markets at 10 a.m. is hosting a digital roundtable on competition in digital markets at 10 a.m. You can register for it here

US Representative James Langevin is hosting a telephone town hall on the coronavirus at 6:15 p.m. If you're interested, you can call this number: 855-962-1080

Sarah Morenon writes that most local libraries have vast digital offerings. Meanwhile, the state offers access to the World Book Online for anyone with a Rhode Island IP address, and there's also the If you're looking for something to do on school vacation, Rhode Map readerwrites that most local libraries have vast digital offerings. Meanwhile, the state offers access to the World Book Online for anyone with a Rhode Island IP address, and there's also the AskRI reference center . Go learn something!

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan