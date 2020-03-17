A small pile of debris caught fire sending smoke into the Quincy Center Red Line station, and the pile was quickly doused by firefighters, officials said.

The fire delayed service on the northbound Braintree branch of the Red Line on the first day that the MBTA is operating on a reduced schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Quincy FIre Captain Daniel Gorman said in a telephone interview fire crews respond regularly to the station for similar debris fires. Winds push dry leaves and other debris into piles next to the third rail and the sparks generated by a passing Red Line train ignite the piles. Firefighters quickly and easily handled the situation, he said.