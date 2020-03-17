Amtrak has reduced service in response to significantly curbed demand during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Monday.

Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, which includes Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., will operate at about 40 percent of its typical weekday schedule. “Northeast Regional” and “Acela” lines will still operate between Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., Amtrak said.

Some services that extend into Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, and Vermont will continue to operate but with some reductions in frequencies for certain markets.