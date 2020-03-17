Said one tweeter, “I am broken,” while another wrote, “IM [sic] CRYING SAY IT ISNT [sic] SO.” Another author tweeting under the handle Patriots Militia said, “Thanks for everything. We will always love you,” while Savage Boston Sports tweeted succinctly, “Oh [expletive].”

“The strangest week in sports history gets stranger,” said NESN commentator Tom Caron via Twitter in response to Brady’s bombshell announcement. “Wow.”

Fans and commentators on Tuesday reacted to the news of Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots with a mixture of shock, sadness and admiration for a quarterback who brought six Super Bowl titles to the hometown franchise.

In a follow-up tweet, Savage said, “Thank you for the joy you’ve provided New England over the last 20 years. 6 Super Bowl championships. 9 appearances. The best to ever play the game. I love you Tom.”

Patriots Militia offered a follow-up tweet too, perhaps after absorbing the initial shock.

“Thank you for everything Tom Brady,” the militia tweeter wrote. “You have filled my life and Pats fans around the world with happiness, joy and the best football we will ever see. I have been cheering for you since I was 5 and will never stop. It is going to be very strange seeing you in not a Pats uniform.”

Other fans noted Brady’s announcement comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has sown fear, confusion and frustration among Greater Boston residents.

“This is just not what Boston needed right now,” tweeted one person. Said another, ""Now Brady is leaving? Keep [it] together, New England."

Some observers reacted jokingly, including Jessica Fletcher of the Daily Wire who tweeted, “This is because Belichick won’t smile isn’t it.” In a similar vein, author Matthew Yglesias tweeted, “I’m not a fan of his but credit where due to Tom Brady for providing a much-needed bailout of sports media which desperately needs content with no games being played.”

But among the more reverent fans, one stunned supporter wrote that he named his child after the legendary quarterback.

“Thanks for some great memories Tom,” the man wrote. “I have watched every game you have played and watched every press conference that you have given. I also named my youngest son ‘Brady.’ You are the best quarterback. It’s been a great 20years. #gopats.”

















