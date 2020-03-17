But as the highly contagious disease threatens to disrupt the everyday life of all Americans for the foreseeable future, adults are desperately trying to strike a balance between offering an optimistic outlook for their kids while also confronting the reality that the global pandemic may only be in its beginning stages.

Those are the kinds of questions parents across Rhode Island were fielding from their children Monday on the first day of an emergency school vacation that state leaders ordered in an attempt to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PROVIDENCE — Why are Little League tryouts postponed? Can I still dance in “Sleeping Beauty"? How come dad is self-quarantining?

“We’re trying to guide our kids through their first pandemic while we’re going through our own first pandemic,” said Michaela Antunes, a Cranston resident. “So it’s kind of the blind leading the blind on this.”

Antunes, a public relations professional who mostly works from home, said she tried to keep her two children, James and Cece Conway, ages 12 and 11, respectively, informed about the coronavirus in recent weeks, so they weren’t surprised when Governor Gina Raimondo announced that all public schools would be closed for this week.

But Antunes and her husband, John Taraborelli, have already had to cancel a family vacation to Quebec City that was scheduled for April. And while James’s heart was not broken when he learned school would be canceled, something more pressing was on his mind Monday afternoon.

“I'm a little upset because I have to miss my baseball tryouts and this will eat into the season,” James said.

Same goes for Lily Lambert, 8, whose upcoming ballet performance of “Sleeping Beauty” has been postponed. She said she understands that people are sick, but she was looking forward to the show. She has also been asking about whether summer camp will be held.

On the other hand, “The thing that I’m not upset about is not doing math,” Lambert, whose family lives in Providence, said.

Lily’s mother, Erica Lambert, works for the US Environmental Protection Agency and occasionally works for home. But with a 3-year-old also at home, Lambert said she can already see that it won’t be easy to get much work done as long as school isn’t in session and child care facilities are closed.

“I don't know what’s more of a threat to my family: the coronavirus or just us being home all the time,” she quipped.

More than 2,300 Rhode Island residents have been asked to self-quarantine because they’ve come in contact with someone who has been infected with the coronavirus, and 21 residents had tested positive for the disease.

While Raimondo and other state leaders have said closing schools and restaurants and banning large public gatherings is designed to “flatten the curve” of a community spread of the virus, officials aren’t sugarcoating reality.

At a press conference Monday, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he believes the state is experiencing “exponential growth” in the disease that could last more than five weeks.

Emily Howe, a Warwick resident with a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, has had the unenviable responsibility of explaining to the children that their father, Nate, is currently self-quarantining because he’s been traveling for work.

“We talked to the kids and said that daddy's not going to be able to help you unless mommy’s in the shower,” Howe said.

As parents try to remain calm for their children, they’re already confronting their own fears.

Jennifer Berrio-Ortiz, a Providence resident who owns a hair salon downtown, said she had five children — her 12-year-old son, Uriel, and his four cousins — at her home on Monday while she tried to figure out whether her business is going to have to close.

“I don’t work paycheck to paycheck; I work day by day,” Berrio-Ortiz said. “Even last week, I already saw the numbers falling at the salon.”

She said her husband, a contractor who also works part time in a school, is going to lose work as a result of the coronavirus, so “both businesses are pretty much out the window.”

State officials have called on the federal government to declare the coronavirus a disaster so that independent contractors can have access to unemployment benefits and small businesses can obtain low-interest loans in order to stay afloat until things get back to normal.

But the uncertainty around the virus, and the stress that comes with it, is going to take a toll on parents.

“I’ve seen a lot about helping children deal with anxiety, but not a lot for parents dealing with anxiety,” Lambert said.

For now, families are just trying to make do.

James Conway, Antunes’s son, said he’s looking forward to his time off from school, even if that means he isn’t allowed to have physical contact with his friends while playing basketball at the park, and that he has to keep in touch with others through Facetime.

“All in all, I felt I really needed to take a break from school,” Conway said.

Uriel, Ortiz’s son, had a more practical concern: “I’m kind of scared because I don’t want to make it up this summer,” he said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.