Department administrators are making sure troopers have protective equipment, including masks when necessary, and have temporarily changed the protocol for responding to unattended deaths if the deceased had flu-like symptoms or had recently traveled, Procopio said. In those cases, troopers are instructed to wait for medical personnel and not examine the body as they normally would.

“We’re still there, as is the case with local police officers and firefighters and ambulance companies,” said David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police. “We have a job to do and we will do it. There’s a limit to how much modification we can make.”

First responders are being told to wash their hands more. Some are using gloves and hand sanitizer. But when they’re on the job, there’s only so much they can do to protect themselves, and the people they interact with, from the coronavirus.

But if a person is injured, in distress, or committing a crime, social distancing is impossible, Procopio said.

“Keeping six feet away is not an option in that imperative moment," Procopio said.

On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker said the state’s Department of Early Education and Care will make childcare for front-line healthcare workers and first responders a priority.

As doctors and public health officials work to contain the spread of the virus, medical first responders must walk a fine line. Without precautions, they are at great risk of exposure, but they must continue to provide emergency treatment. One 70-year-old man who attended a conference in Tampa for a few thousand emergency medicine professionals earlier this month has tested positive for the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Boston, emergency medical workers are donning protective gear — suits, masks, and gloves — when they respond to reports of flu-like symptoms, said Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Boston Public Health Commission.

For their own well-being, and the health of their patients, EMTs have to be careful, she said.

The Boston Police Department is encouraging officers to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and may have more concrete directives later in the week.

In Cambridge, crews are deep-cleaning public safety buildings, police cruisers and unmarked cars, spokesman Jeremy Warnick said. Police vehicles are being equipped with masks, gloves, anti-bacterial spray, wipes and hand sanitizer. Cambridge residents who want to file non-emergency police reports should do so by the phone, he said.

“We are working closely with our emergency communications department, fire department and pro EMS public safety partners – per usual – but being very strategic in when to involve officers in calls," Warnick said. "For example, if there is a medical call and someone is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, officers would not be initially dispatched… at least right away.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.